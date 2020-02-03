Berry Global Increases Production To Aid In Coronavirus Protection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — January 31, 2020 — Today, in response to questions from the investment community on its recent quarterly call, Berry Global Group Inc. reports it is prioritizing the production of nonwoven healthcare products in its Nanhai, China, and Suzhou, China, facilities, which are used to manufacture products that can help protect against airborne particles like the Coronavirus.

Nonwoven materials produced at the facilities are used in face masks, N95 respirators, and protective apparel, all of which have recently been in high demand in the plan to prevent the spread of not only the Coronavirus, but also other communicable diseases.

A look inside the company’s current Nanhai production efforts can be viewed through media coverage found on its LinkedIn page.

“Our thoughts go out to those affected by the Coronavirus. Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to manufacture as much of these materials as possible to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Curt Begle, president of Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division.

Berry has advised employees in the affected areas to use extra caution including the use of Company-issued face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soaps.

Posted February 3, 2020

Source: Berry Global Group Inc.