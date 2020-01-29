FiltXPO Speakers To Address Global Water Sustainability At Upcoming International Filtration/Separation Exhibition & Technical Conference This February In Chicago

CARY, NC — January 29, 2020 — “Engineering the Next Generation of Membrane Materials Needed to Achieve Global Water Sustainability Goals” will be the topic for the latest keynote presentation to join the robust program at the FiltXPO™ International Filtration/Separation Exhibition & Technical Conference, Feb. 26-28, at Navy Pier in Chicago.

FiltXPO attendees will hear the latest research findings from Eric M.V. Hoek, Ph.D., on uncharged organic transport through nanofiltration/reverse osmosis membranes. The compelling results may help solve one of the last unmet challenges in aquatic membrane separations and prove key to meeting long-term global water sustainability goals through indirect and direct potable water reuse.

The headliner by Hoek, Professor of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and Director of UCLA Sustainable LA Grand Challenge, is one of seven keynotes on key themes that will be presented at FiltXPO, North America’s only exhibition and technical conference dedicated exclusively to filtration and separation. For the latest program updates and to register, visit filtxpo.com

With the event less than a month away, anticipation is mounting among engineers, scientists, and industry professionals in the technical program. The program will feature 35 of the most forward-thinking filtration and separation pioneers speaking on air and gas filtration, biopharmaceutical, filter media modeling, membrane technologies, nanofiber, separation and manufacturing, and water filtration for new growth opportunities.

Attendees will dive deep into addressing challenges facing the industry with presentations such as “Current and Future Membrane Technologies to Solve Modern Water Worries” by Peter Waldron, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Toray Membrane USA, Inc.

Waldron’s presentation will explore major technologies including reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and membrane bioreactors used around the globe to find new sources of water to address societal needs as well as provide a perspective on future technologies.

Completing the water filtration program at FiltXPO will be tech talks by Jayraj Joshi, Ph.D., Product Innovation Specialist, Purafil Filtration Group and Hervé Buisson, Vice President, Veolia Water and FiltXPO Water Filtration Session Chair.

Other FiltXPO highlights include the exhibition featuring 200 innovators and the Filter Media Training Course led by Chris Plotz, INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs, on Feb. 25-26.

Posted January 29, 2020

Source: FILTXPO™