ACEC/MN Welcomes Jonathan Curry As New Executive Director

MINNETONKA, Minn. — November 6, 2019 — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota (ACEC/MN) is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Jonathan Curry, MPA, as its new executive director, based on his success in building member engagement, increasing revenues, managing government relations programs, and his strong track record of financial stewardship. Retiring Executive Director David Oxley will remain on staff at ACEC/MN through the end of December 2019, to ensure a smooth transition and to offer his 37 years of expertise to Curry. ACEC/MN board members, including Past President Dan Larson, CEO of American Engineering Testing Inc., and Board President Sirish Samba, president & CEO of Sambatek, are enthusiastic about Curry joining the organization and providing the next generation of management.

“We have been fortunate to have great leadership at ACEC/MN,” Samba stated. “I am excited for this chapter as we move forward with a new executive director who will bring fresh ideas and bold, new initiatives to our association.”

With nearly a decade of experience in leadership roles for member associations and non-profit organizations, Curry has directed federal and state advocacy programs by building relationships at all levels of government; Congress, the White House, State Governors, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), DOT and state environmental agencies. He has also led industry-wide marketing campaigns and managed educational programming and webinars in his previous roles.

Curry brings an impressive educational background to ACEC/MN, having completed a Bachelor of Art in Political Science from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration, with a focus on transportation policy and funding, from Hamline University, St. Paul, Minn.

The transition team, led by Dan Larson, conducted an extensive national search to identify the successful candidate. Larson remarked: “Jonathan was clearly the candidate who best fit the needs of the organization into the future. We look forward to working with him and our member firms to achieve our strategic objectives and effectively promote the business of engineering in Minnesota.”

Posted November 12, 2019

Source: ACEC/MN