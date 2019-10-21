SINCE 2019 Preview: ANDRITZ

GRAZ, Austria — October 21, 2019 — International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions at SINCE 2019 in Shanghai, China, from December 11 to 13 ( booth 1L10). The broad ANDRITZ product portfolio covers state-of-the-art nonwovens and textile production technologies such as air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunlace, spunlaid and wetlaid.

ANDRITZ (China) ltd. wuxi branch – the RIGHT partner for the asian nonwovens industry

ANDRITZ (China) Ltd. Wuxi Branch, China, has an experienced platform for production and service specially geared to fit the Asian nonwovens industry. It designs and manufactures cutting-edge lines to complement the ANDRITZ aXcess product range, which includes complete lines and individual machines for air-through bonding, needlepunch and spunlace processes. With the aXcess range, ANDRITZ has developed a hybrid line concept combining European machines for performance in critical ranges and local machines for auxiliary functions. It is the ideal combination to obtain the best added value from each component in the line, allowing the operator to obtain a high level of performance. ANDRITZ has built up the Wuxi facility on a par with European standards to better serve local nonwoven producers and respond to customers’ requests promptly with top-end quality products.

The service organization has been set up and optimized to provide prompt delivery and excellent customer support. A team of skilled technicians and process experts can be deployed quickly to customer sites requiring full-range assistance. The ANDRITZ facilities include a roll service center with state-of-the-art grinding equipment and a test stand for various kinds of rolls. This is why all roll types can be repaired, reconditioned, and upgraded there on the spot.

Posted October 21, 2019

Source: ANDRITZ