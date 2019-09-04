RISE® Innovation Award Finalists Announced: Novel And Ingenious Solutions In Research, Innovation & Science For Engineered Fabrics

CARY, NC — September 4, 2019 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces the three finalists that will present unique and innovative material science solutions as they compete for the prestigious RISE® Innovation Award during the ninth edition of the Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference, (RISE®) Sept. 24-25, 2019 at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina. The award recognizes novel innovations within and on the periphery of the nonwovens industry that creatively use next-level science and engineering principles to solve material challenges and expand the usage of nonwovens and engineered fabrics.

Meet the Finalists for the 2019 RISE® Innovation Award:

Surfaceskins – Hand washing and gel dispensers clean hands, but as soon as a person touches a door they risk becoming contaminated from a previous door user. Surfaceskins, antibacterial door push pads and pull handles, are engineered to kill deposited germs and bacteria in the vital seconds between one user and the next passing through the door, thus helping prevent the spread of some of the germs and bacteria associated with healthcare associated infections (HAIs). – Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute (NIRI)

Reicofil 5 – The RF5 Technology delivers the most productive, reliable, and efficient line technology Reifenhäuser has ever engineered. RF5’s intelligent production line reduces hard pieces by 90 percent; increases output up to 1200 m/min; streamlines maintenance time; reduces energy consumption; improves quality and productivity; and increases uniformity, strength, and softness of engineered materials. – Reifenhäuser Reicofil GmbH & Co. KG

Remodelling™ Compound Hernia Patch – The use of traditional permanent synthetic materials for abdominal wall hernia repair can create short- and long-term complications for patient health. The Remodelling Compound Hernia Patch is an electrospun nanoscale patch designed to mimic more costly absorbable biological grafts. The new cost-effective patch serves as a growth medium for new cells, ultimately biodegrading, and has been shown to reduce the rate of postoperative complications and recurrence of hernias matching the performance of absorbable biological grafts. – Shanghai Pine & Power Biotech

RISE® conference attendees—professionals in the nonwoven/engineered fabrics industry who are charged with finding “what’s new” to help advance their businesses—will vote for the recipient of the 2019 RISE® Innovation Award, on Tues. Sept. 24. The winner will be named Wed. Sept. 25.

The three finalists were selected by technical experts on INDA’s Technical Advisory Board. The 25-member board of technical professionals is represented by companies such as Absorbent Hygiene Insights LLC, Berry Global, Cotton Incorporated, Crown Abbey LLC, Freudenberg, Performance Materials, Lenzing Fibers, Natureworks LLC, Nice-Pak Products, Nonwovens by Design, North Carolina State University, Poccia Consulting, Suominen, and The Procter & Gamble Company, among others. In 2018, the RISE® Innovation Award was presented to DiviDiaper for their product, DiviDiaper, designed to prevent and reduce urinary tract infections, catheter and associated infections, and pressure sores in infants and adults.

The conference program will cover timely and relevant industry topics including: Sustainable Additives; Sustainable Polymers; Circular Innovation; Material Developments; and Market Data and Intelligence Trends. The full program can be viewed on the link: https://www.riseconf.net/conference.php

“The RISE Conference recognizes and promotes innovation across all nonwoven and engineered material sectors. Forward-thinking technology leaders will share invaluable information on new approaches and concepts to resolve material science challenges. For any technology scout or new product innovator, RISE is truly an event not to be missed,” said Dave Rousse, INDA’s President. For registration details, visit https://www.riseconf.net/register.html.

Posted September 4, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry