ANDRITZ To Supply Three Needlepunch Lines To YANPAI, China

GRAZ, Austria — September 5, 2019 — GRAZ, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Zhejiang Yanpai Filtration Technology Co., Ltd. (YANPAI®), China, to supply three needlepunch lines to be installed at their site in Tiantai. Start-up of the lines, which will produce high-quality needlepunched filter felts, is planned from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020.

The proven ANDRITZ needlepunch lines will enable YANPAI to obtain high output and also minimize the downtime required. This order illustrates the important position ANDRITZ holds in the market with its aXcess equipment, which allows solutions to be customized to suit the producers’ needs perfectly.

YANPAI is one of the leading producers of nonwoven filters for dust and air treatment. Established in 1990, YANPAI was at the forefront in development of new industrial filtration fabrics. YANPAI is a leading company in the production of woven filter fabrics and one of the world’s major manufacturers of nonwoven needle felt products. The company mainly manufactures filter fabrics for solid/liquid separation.

Posted September 5, 2019

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP