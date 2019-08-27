Teijin’s Unique Line-Up Of Wearable Solutions Offering Infinite Possibility

TOKYO — August 27, 2019 — As spreading wearable devices in the market, new devices that are not recognizable at first sight have also been appearing. Teijin promotes the development of wearable devices integrating highly functional materials, sensing techniques and knowhow in home healthcare to provide new solutions to create value needed by society.

Wearable solutions offered by Teijin include;

New coaching wear helps to improve sports skills

The coaching wear visualizes the difference between the actual motion of wearers and their ideal motions by capturing motions with the accurate sensing technology. It is a combination of motion sensing technology and Teijin’s ultra-fine polyester nanofiber NANOFRONT®, which has highly slip resistant property, so the sensing wear has a good comfort without restricting athletes’ movements and strong compression. The conventional way of obtaining image date requires special devices and places, such as camera and photo-studio, but new coaching wear enable to detect movement by just wearing the sensing wear.

Vital sensing wear not required supervision in team sports

This clothing facilitates sustainable and highly accurate sensing of the heart’s electrical activity, heart rates and activity levels, minimizing the noise generated by contact of the body with sportswear during exercise. It combines the ultrafine fiber NANOFRONT® with vital-sign sensing technology, and by simultaneously sensing heart rates and activity levels. It can be used in various scenarios including sports team management and the prediction of heatstroke risk. Our original wireless communication technology made it possible to collect the personal data simultaneously up to 1,000.

Piezoelectronic braided cords improves shooting skills

A sensor in the shapes of Japanese traditional braided cords, known as kumihimo, detects user’s motions. For example, soccer shoes installed this sensor detects contact area of the ball by kicking impact. The hitting power of tennis ball on each string is also detected by sensor installed racket’s gat. This soft and flexible piezoelectric braded cords enable the sensors to be fashioned in a wide variety of thicknesses, lengths and shapes. Other useful features are low noise and high sensitivity.

Wearable ECG-textile measures 12-lead electrocardiogram

The wearable electrode textile incorporated the traditional Japanese Nishijin-brocade weaving technique, that enables rapid, accurate 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements. To increase surviving rates, quick and accurate measurement is desirable prior to emergency transport, especially for cardiac disease which is highly required for rapid treatment. The normal procedure is to fix 10 electrodes to the patient, but it is difficult to perform correctly in the field under emergency conditions. This wearable ECG-textile will solve the issue by following the guidelines on the strip e-textile to the patient’s chest (size S, M, L and LL) to wrap around without adjustment for electrode.

2breathe supports your good sleep

This smart device & mobile app lead you to sleep, relieves pre-sleep tension and midnight wake up issues. The vertical movement of abdomen is detected by this small device which sends the data to smartphone via Bluetooth, and the app converts to the sound. It helps to reduce the neural sympathetic activity by relaxing your mind and body when your breath synchronized to the sounds. Teijin has exclusive sales rights in Japan.

Smart firefighters’s uniform incorporating sophisticated wearable device contributes to the safety management

The smart firefighter’s uniform predicts heatstroke risk by estimating deep body temperature. The device installed in this uniform monitors the temperature and precise position of firefighters and transmits the resulting data in real time to management systems at the scenes of fires and to firefighting headquarters, where it can be analyzed to accurately estimate deep body temperature and thereby ensure firefighters’ safety. The uniform is made by heat-resistant, flame-retardant TEIJINCONEX® meta-aramid fiber and high-tenacity TECHNORA® para-aramid fiber. The card case-sized sensing device is developed by Teijin’s IT business, using impact-resistant polycarbonate resin PANLITE®.

Source: Teijin Group