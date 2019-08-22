INDA Announces Session Chairs And New Conference Details For Inaugural Filtxpo™ Featuring Technical Experts In Critical Filtration And Separation Areas

CARY, NC — August 22, 2019 — Industry experts in filtration science and technology will chair seven critical sessions for INDA’s inaugural FiltXPO, North American’s only exhibition and technical conference dedicated exclusively to filtration and separation, Feb. 26-28, 2020, at Navy Pier, Chicago, Ill.

The overall FiltXPO program will be chaired by Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Industry Research and Extension, William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor, North Carolina State University, and Executive Director, The Nonwovens Institute. Co-chairs are Paul Marold, President, Lydall Performance Materials and Taylor Sulmonetti, Ph.D., Associate, Exponent.

Session leaders who are shaping the cutting-edge topics and line up of more than 30 speakers and seven keynote presentations are:

Air Filtration – Paul Marold, President, Lydall Performance Materials

Biopharmaceuticals – Ruben Carbonell, Ph.D., Frank Hawkins Kenan Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at North Carolina State University

Membrane Technology – Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Industry Research and Extension, William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor, North Carolina State University, and Executive Director, The Nonwovens Institute

Micro/Macro Modeling – Hooman V. Tafreshi, Ph.D., Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University

Nano Fibers – Alexander Yarin, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, University of Chicago

Separation Technologies – Taylor Sulmonetti, Ph.D., Associate, Exponent

Water Filtration – Hervé Buisson, Vice President, Veolia Water

“FiltXPO will feature technology thought leaders and innovators in the most up-to-date areas that are critical to filtration and separation,” said Pourdeyhimi. “Attendees will gain knowledge, insights, and connections to transform their businesses, making FiltXPO a not-to-be-missed event.”

Speakers will look at the trends shaping specific industry sectors and opportunities being fueled by more stringent regulations for clean air and water, public pressure, growth in developing global markets, and other factors.

FiltXPO is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors for three intensely-focused days of technical program content within the hottest topics in filtration and separation. Technical conference sessions will run in conjunction with the show floor exhibition.

This highly technical event is targeted for professionals in biopharmaceuticals; HVAC and indoor air quality; medical and healthcare; food, beverage, and liquid processing; clean energy, oil and gas emissions; testing, instrumentation, modeling; and wastewater/process water filtration.

Posted August 22, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry