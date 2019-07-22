Point Blank Enterprises Awarded Marine Corps Ballistic Contract

Ballistic protection innovator Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Pompano Beach, Fla., reports

it was awarded a body armor contract by the United States Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) worth $215.9 million. The company will supply the Marine Corps Low Intensity Threat Environment body armor insert, which is a new small arms protective insert designed to improve the survivability and mobility of Marines while reducing weight and maximizing ballistic protection.

“We are honored to be selected by the United States Marine Corps to provide this new lightweight body armor solution,” said Brian Kopan, senior vice president of engineering and technology. “Reducing Marine burden by providing innovative and lightweight armor solutions along with our high-quality manufacturing capabilities is our expertise. Whether we are designing armor systems for vehicles or individual protection equipment, our mission is always focused on saving the life of those that protect us.”

July/August 2019