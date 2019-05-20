Material Science Innovations Highlighted At RISE® 2019

CARY, N.C. — May 20, 2019 — Innovations in material science, sustainability, and the factors driving nonwovens market trends will be presented at RISE, the conference on Research, Innovation and Science for Engineered Fabrics, coming to Raleigh, N.C., this fall on September 24-25.

Focused on sustainable breaking developments in sourcing and disposal/reuse, the two-day in-depth technical conference will feature new solutions for sustainable additives, sustainable polymers, sustainable recycling, and new product developments amid market shifts and trends that drive advances in nonwovens. Registration is now open on the RISE website.

RISE highlights include a keynote presentation from Andrea Ferris, Chief Executive Officer, Intrinsic Textiles Group, on the CiCLO technology that allows polyester to biodegrade in marine environments, wastewater treatment plants and landfill conditions at rates similar to fibers like wool.

A preliminary preview of presentations includes:

Open Innovation and a Human-centered Approach for the Nonwovens Industry Dr. Matthew Tipper, Business Director, Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute

Environmentally Friendly Sourced Resins, Fibers & Polymers Under Development Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, The William A. Klopman Distinguished Chaired Professor of Materials in the College of Textiles at North Carolina State University and Founding Executive Director of The Nonwovens Institute

Recent Fiber Innovations to Reduce Single Use Plastics Tom Carlyle, Global Project Manager, Special Projects & Global Business Management, Lenzing Fibers Inc.

Additive Technology to Enhance Biodegradation & Renewable Biopolymers to Replace Polyethylene and Polypropylene Teresa Clark, Vice President of Product Development & Sustainability, ENSO Plastics

First 100% Recycled Biodegradable Performance Synthetic Fiber for Textiles Vanessa Mason, Senior Vice President of Engineering, PrimaLoft

Nodax PHA Copolymers Isao Noda, Chief Science Officer and senior vice president of Innovation, Danimer Scientific

Developments on Next Generation Latex Binders for the Nonwoven Industry: A Formaldehyde-free, Self-cross-linking Technology Platform Dr. Soren Butz, Global Head of Technical Service Textiles, Synthomer GmbH

Sustainable Additives: Dr. Susan Selke, Professor, Director, School of Packaging, Michigan State University

Innovation in Developing Antimicrobials Nicholas Swain, CEO – Rep-L Antimicrobials, Inc.

Microfibers & Aquatic Environments Janet O’Regan, Ddirector, Nonwovens Marketing, Cotton Inc.

Patent Landscape in Nonwovens Angela D’Orio, North Carolina State University, Principal Investigator: Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi

Market Dynamics & Trends that are Driving Innovation in Nonwovens Brad Kalil, Director of Market Research & Statistics, INDA



Co-organized with The Nonwovens Institute, the ninth edition of the RISE conference will take place on the Centennial Campus at North Carolina State University. Participants will also have the opportunity on September 24 to tour the Institute’s $50 million-plus, 60,000 square-foot facilities featuring state-of-the art equipment, pilot lines and analytical facilities, and attend a networking reception.

More than 150 technology scouts will take a deep dive into the newest research and science advances, hear riveting presentations from industry experts, view poster displays by doctoral degree students from NC State, vote on the RISE® Innovation Award, and network with other tech trailblazers.

RISE® Innovation Award

Nominations are now being accepted online for the RISE Innovation Award that recognizes innovation in areas within and on the periphery of the nonwovens industry that use advanced science and engineering principles to develop unique or intricate solutions to problems and advance the use of nonwovens. The finalists will be announced in September and conference attendees will have a vote in selecting the winner that will be announced at RISE 2019.

DiviDiaper won the award last year for its innovative design that helps to prevent and reduce both infant and incontinence-associated dermatitis in adults, urinary tract infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and other infections and pressure sores.

For complete program information and the latest speaker additions, visit the RISE 2019 website. Hotel accommodations for registered attendees are being offered at the nearby StateView Hotel Autograph Collection by Marriott.

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry