Tredegar Personal Care Exhibiting At IDEA Show In Miami

MIAMI — March 25, 2019 — Tredegar Personal Care, a supplier to the disposable absorbent hygiene industry, is showcasing its newest products for the baby, feminine and adult care markets at the IDEA Show in Miami, FL. Tredegar Personal Care joins about 7,000 exhibitors at the Miami Beach Convention Center from March 25 to March 28.

Among the innovations that Tredegar will feature are breathable elastic fabrics — including the IDEA 2019 Achievement Award Finalist, FlexAire 771 — and tailored zoned elastic laminates, that deliver the right performance where it’s needed in a seamless design. Tredegar will also showcase AquiSoft™, its newest innovation in acquisition distribution layers, that combines the dryness of film with a soft nonwoven layer, providing additional wicking, comfort and enhanced convertibility.

To support the changing needs of ever more active and discerning consumers, Tredegar has reinvented film-based topsheets with the introduction of Soft&Sure™ and ComfortFeel™ Supreme. With new topsheet offerings that deliver comfort and performance while ensuring dryness, Tredegar has created options to address the unique needs of the feminine, baby and adult care markets. Ever conscious of the impact single use consumer goods have on our world, Tredegar has grown its portfolio of topsheets and ADLs to include options produced from renewable raw materials.

Posted March 25, 2019

Source: Tredegar Personal Care