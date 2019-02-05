The 10 Startups Shaking The Composites Industry At JEC World 2019

PARIS — February 5, 2019 — After the success of the two first editions, JEC World organizes the third edition of Startup Booster, the leading startup competition in Composites, where ten startups will present their innovation in front of a jury of experts.

+120 startups to compete

30 countries

10 finalists to pitch

international jury

JEC Group launched Startup Booster programme in 2017 to get closer to the startup world, to attract the new generation of composites entrepreneurs and put them at the forefront of the industry.

The program gives the floor to 10 startups, each of them having five minutes to present their innovation, on March 12, 2019, from 10.30 AM in Agora Stage (Hall 5) in front of a jury of experts from the composites industry.

These 10 startups will be also showcasing within the Startup Booster Village, during the three days, and will benefit from a dedicated program, including workshops with Startup Booster Main Innovation partners’ Airbus & Daimler, and Innovation partner’s Altair.

“Daimler being one of the main Innovation Partner of the Startup Booster, we are looking for innovations, in particular sustainable technologies and processes”, said Dr. Karl-Heinz FUELLER, Responsible for material innovations and BIW concept development, Daimler AG.

“As a main Innovation Partner of the Startup Booster competition we get fantastic direct engagement with the innovators who are defining solutions for the future”, said Jelle BLOEMHOF, Head of Manufacturing Technologies of Composite at Airbus.

Members of the 2019 jury:

Jelle BLOEMHOF, Head of Manufacturing Technologies of Composite, Airbus

Karl-Heinz FUELLER, Responsible for material innovations and BIW concept development, Daimler AG

Jeffrey WOLLSCHLAGER, Senior Director – Composites Technology, Altair Engineering

Renaud POULARD, Partner, Omnes Capital

Raphael SURUN, Head of Composites Department, Beneteau Group

2019 Startup Booster Finalists:

Biprocel (Spain): A new generation of regenerated, high-end & plant- based materials.

Lingrove (USA): Materials and design firm focused on plant based fibers and resins

UBQ Materials (Israel): Reducing your Carbon Footprint, empowering your pledge to the Environment and Future Generations

AirGo (Singapore): World’s first full composite economy class passenger seat developer

AEON-T (Spain): Enabling mass production of composite parts

Arevo (USA): Delivering the future of composite manufacturing today through breakthrough advancements in software, materials, and robotics. Through enabling the 3D printing of large, mass-produced parts and structures, AREVO is revolutionizing mainstream manufacturing and the global supply chain.

Lavoisier Composites (France): New generation of material entirely sourced from the French aerospace transformation sector.

Mantis Composites (USA): Bringing the advantages of carbon fiber composites to intricate parts which are currently only possible to make out of machined metals.

cellEQ (Germany): Developing, producing and distributing individual measuring equipment for the shrinkage analysis of multi-component resin systems.

Woodoo (France): Augmented Wood

Main Innovation Partners:

Airbus & Daimler

Innovation Partners:

Altair & Astech

