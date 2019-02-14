Sunbrella® Introduces Its First Non-Woven Seating For Marine Environments

BURLINGTON, N.C. — February 14, 2019 — Crafted for durability and comfort, Sunbrella® is introducing its first non-woven marine seating fabric. New Sunbrella Horizon seeks to enrich the boating experience with a luxuriously-soft hand specially designed to resist bacterial staining, cold-cracking, excess stretching and fading. The new product line will debut at the Miami International Boat Show, February 14-18.

“Sunbrella identified a need for a soft, longer-lasting upholstery for the marine market, and we felt it essential to carry the brand’s technical expertise through this new product line,” says Bill McDaniel, marine market manager for Sunbrella. “We invested in extensive research and developed a solution that extends the brand’s legendary performance into a new non-woven line. We’re thrilled to take a bold step in bringing a new product to the marine market that’s backed by the Sunbrella brand promise.”

Sunbrella Horizon withstands life on the water, including consequences from the notorious pinking effect. It is backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty against bacterial staining, a first for marine vinyl products. In addition, Sunbrella Horizon carries a five-year limited warranty against loss of strength and color, plus resistance to mildew and atmospheric chemicals.

Sporting a luxuriously soft hand, this four-way stretch textile is offered in two distinct embossing patterns and a wide array of 30 colors. It is also designed to match perfectly with other Sunbrella products, ensuring seamless coordination across existing Sunbrella marine products. The pigments used in Horizon are consistent with the pigments which are fed into each Sunbrella fiber, allowing for whole boat customization and color consistency.

The product features powerful resistance to excess stretching and its excellent recovery capability prevents puddling, so boat seating remains in top condition. Horizon will stand up against even the toughest weather with complete waterproof protection. It is also bleach cleanable to prevent common boat stains such as mold, mildew and salt residue.

Engineered to meet the Sunbrella brand standard of artistry and craftsmanship, Horizon lasts season after season without fading or losing its hand. Horizon is available in 54-inch width beginning in the spring. Learn more and see the product in application at the Sunbrella booth E556 during the Miami International Boat Show.

Source: Sunbrella