KARL MAYER Technische Textilien Will Present As A Competent Partner Of The Composite Industry At JEC World, March 12 – 14, 2018

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — February 4, 2019 — KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH is an important player in the composite sector, so that the participation in the leading trade fair, the JEC World, is a must for the company. At the upcoming exhibition to take place from 12. to 14. March in Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center, KARL MAYER Technische Textilien will be showing innovative solutions for producing high-quality reinforcement textiles on its information stand, Hall 5, Q 58: namely the COP MAX 4 as a flexible multi-axial warp knitting machine intended for the manufacture of multilayered, multi-axial structures with angles ranging between maximum +20° and -20° as well as the COP MAX 5 especially designed for processing carbon fibers. For the efficient spreading of fiber tapes, the company will be displaying its fiber spreading unit UD 700. The guests can gather information on the high-tech machines by means of video presentations, print media and during discussions with the KARL MAYER specialists, and they can also learn more about the technical features. Besides, the visitors will have the opportunity to get information on KARL MAYER’s latest development trends regarding the production of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic tapes.

Another focal point of the exhibition will be the topic: KARL MAYER WEBSHOP SPARE PARTS. The customers from the technical textiles sector will have the chance to try out on the spot how easy it is to place orders by using KARL MAYER’s well-tried tool.

Posted February 6, 2019

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH