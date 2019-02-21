Countdown to IDEA® 2019: IDEA® Ready To Welcome 7,000 Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics Professionals

CARY, NC — February 21, 2019 — With the biggest nonwovens and engineered fabrics event this year just a month away, IDEA® is ready to connect industry’s innovative game-changers across the entire nonwovens and engineered fabrics supply chain at the Miami Beach Convention Center, in Miami Beach, FL, March 25-28.

Event organizer, INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, expects over 7,000 participants to make valuable business connections with more than 500 exhibitors from 70-plus countries during the four-day, triennial event. Registration is open at https://www.idea2019.com/

Event highlights include:

A welcome reception (separate fee) celebrating INDA’s 50th anniversary serving the nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry with a dinner buffet, live music, and beverages.

Industry experts presenting regional forecasts for the nonwoven industries in China, South America, Asia, North America, and Europe.

New! Learning opportunities in nonwovens take advantage of INDA’s highly focused short-course refreshers and an introduction to the essentials in Nonwovens, Wet Wipes, Absorbent Hygiene, and Filter Media for air and liquid taught by renowned industry experts. “Learning from people who are experts and passing it down. Vertical learning. That’s tremendous,” said Homer Swei, Director – Product Stewardship, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. For details, visit: https://www.idea2019.com/training.html

IDEA® 2019 Achievement Awards recognizing the brightest innovations across five categories in the industry. All professionals in the global nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry can cast their vote for the winner through March 1 via: https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/idea19-achievement-awards

The prestigious IDEA® 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award will honor an individual who has given his or her best both personally and professionally to serve INDA and the industry, and the IDEA® 2019 Entrepreneurial Award will go to the company with outstanding nonwovens achievements.

“IDEA is a great opportunity to see some of the innovation that’s happening in the industries. New companies are coming into the mix every day and there’s opportunities to see new innovation,” said Chris Astley, President, Advanced Airlaid Materials BU, Glatfelter.

“The industry is really excited for the return of IDEA to Miami Beach, and rightfully so. I look forward to seeing the next generation of materials and machinery in the newly renovated and beautiful Miami Beach Convention Center. As we celebrate INDA’s 50th anniversary advancing the business and interests of the nonwovens and engineered materials industry, it is fitting that we will be in a completely reimagined facility celebrating the past, but also with an eye to the future being displayed right here on the show floor,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Company sponsors for IDEA® include Bostik, SWM, ExxonMobil, and Lenzing.

Posted February 21, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry