Nominees For The OUTLOOK™ India Innovation Award Announced

BRUSSELS, Belgium & NEW DELHI, India — January 25, 2019 — EDANA, an international association serving the nonwovens and related industries, and Business Co-ordination House India (BCH) announced today the nominees for the OULOOK™ India Innovation Award. This Award competition is organised within the framework of OULOOK™ India conference to be held on 12 – 13 February 2019 in New Delhi.

The OUTLOOK™ India Award honours innovative products and services designed in, or specifically intended for, the Indian market. Companies can nominate either a nonwoven or nonwoven-based product, raw material, component or service for the personal care and hygiene sectors, which has been developed, designed, manufactured and/or is on sale in India.

The nominees are:

Dynamic Absorbent Core (DAC) from Fibriltex Pvt Ltd The DAC is an innovative well-structured inner core for the absorbent hygiene product which directly replaces the use of fluff pulp and SAP and strives to deliver a better performing combination of materials at a lower cost.

SWACHH from Saral Design Solutions Pvt. Ltd. SWACHH is a fully automatic patented machine technology that produces affordable, ultrathin sanitary napkins at a decentralised set-up.

Full-Care™ 6210 from H.B. Fuller An adhesive solution designed to deliver sanitary articles that exceed consumer performance expectations whilst meeting total-cost-in use targets to enhance producers’ profitability. Developed to respond to two challenges, induced by the subcontinent climatic conditions and wearing of pads for extended period of times, the pads must have good fixation to undergarments whatever the weather but then must be easy to remove without leaving residues.



Those shortlisted companies will be given time to present their innovation to delegates during the conference. The winning companies will be selected by the audience and announced during the walking dinner party.

OUTLOOK™ India is a must-attend event for innovative companies based or with an interest in India, it is connecting companies within the nonwoven personal care and hygiene products across the region.

Posted January 25, 2019

Source: EDANA