IDEA®19 Website Registration Open for Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics On Display Miami Beach, Florida March 25-28, 2019

CARY, NC – January 15, 2019 – INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces the idea2019.com website is open for registration to attend IDEA® 19, the triennial global event for the nonwovens & engineered fabrics industry to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida USA, March 25-28, 2019 https://www.idea2019.com/register.html

The event is expected to attract more than 7,000 attendees and over 500 exhibitors from 70 plus countries across the spectrum of nonwovens and engineered fabric sectors from hygiene, medical, and filtration to automotive, geotextiles, building, construction, and home furnishings – to conduct business with current and prospective customers.

Highlights of the event include daily market intelligence sessions where industry experts present actionable data, key drivers and educated insights for business opportunities in critical regions. Experts include:

CHINA: Chuanxiong (Eric) Zhang, Ph.D., Secretary General, China Nonwovens and Industry Textiles Association (CNITA) – The Nonwoven Markets of China SOUTH AMERICA: Francisco Tascón, Product Marketing Manager, South America, Berry Global, Inc. – The Disposable Hygiene Markets of South Americ

NORTH AMERICA: Brad Kalil, Director of Market Research & Statistics, INDA – Global Industry Statistics

ASIA: Dr. Hiroaki Kanai, President, Kanai Juyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and ANFA Chairman. – The Nonwoven Markets of Asia

EUROPE: Pierre Wiertz, General Manager, EDANA – The Nonwoven Markets of Greater Europe

Other highlights of the event include the presentation of the prestigious IDEA® 19 Lifetime Achievement Award to honor an individual who has given his or her best both personally and professionally to serve INDA and the industry, and the IDEA® Achievement Awards organized by INDA in partnership with Nonwovens Industry Magazine. The IDEA® Achievement Awards occur every three years in conjunction with IDEA® to honor leading companies and new products (since IDEA®16) in the global engineered fabrics industry in six categories: equipment, roll goods, raw materials, converted products (short-life), and converted products (long-life), and entrepreneur. Finalists will be announced Feb. 1, 2019.

The IDEA®16 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Leo Cancio, advisor at Clopay Plastic Products. IDEA®16 Achievement Award Winners included:

Machinery/Equipment: ITW Dynatec’s Ultra Strand Coating System

Fibers/Raw Materials: BASF’s SAVIVA™ SAP Technology

Roll Goods: Jacob Holm’s SoftLite™ lightweight nonwovens

Short-Life Converted Product: WipeMeWorld’s WipeMe® flushable wipe on a roll

Long-Life Converted Product: Impossible Objects, LLC’s Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) 3D printed pieces

Entrepreneur: Mogul Nonwovens and Diaper Recycling Technology/MobiAir

“We return IDEA to a fully modernized facility in Miami Beach that will make this event a most memorable experience. We’ve had a great response to our triennial global event and exhibit space sales have already been brisk,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president.

Posted January 15, 2019

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry