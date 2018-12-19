Petri Helsky Appointed President & CEO Of Nonwovens Manufacturer Suominen

HELSINKI, Finland — December 19, 2018 — Suominen’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Petri Helsky as the new President & CEO of Suominen Corporation. Before joining Suominen, Helsky was the CEO of Metsä Tissue Corporation until September 2018. He starts as the President & CEO of Suominen on 7 January 2019.

“Suominen has great growth opportunities ahead and the Board of Directors believes that Petri Helsky’s personal capabilities and fitting professional background make him an excellent choice to guide Suominen to profitable growth,” says Jan Johansson, Chair of Board of Directors.

“Suominen is a globally leading company in the nonwovens industry and I see lots of potential in the company. In the past few years, Suominen has built its capabilities decisively and expectations for success are high. This is an exciting challenge and I am very happy to join Suominen,” says Petri Helsky.

Helsky (born 1966) is Master of Science in Economics and in Engineering. Prior to working as the CEO of Metsä Tissue Corporation, Helsky was the President of Pulp & Paper segment and President of the Asia-Pacific Region and member of Management Board in Kemira Oyj. He has extensive experience from international management positions. Petri Helsky is also member of Board of Directors of Exel Composites Plc.

