Monandock Nonwovens Welcomes Ray Whitby

MT. POCONO, Pa. — December 11, 2018 — Monadnock Non-Wovens LLC (MNW), established in 1998, proudly serves the fast growing automotive, facemask, filtration, healthcare and consumer markets. Today, MNW announced that Ray Whitby will join its team on January 2, 2019, in the role of Technical Sales Manager.

Ray is joining MNW after working for nearly 20 years with Transweb in New Jersey developing and marketing some of the most sophisticated and evolved surface charged enhanced media for the HEPA, respirator and filtration markets. His knowledge and proven experience will be used to help further evolve Monadnock’s established range and develop new fine fiber non-woven media aimed at the liquid and air filtration markets.

“Ray’s 30-plus years of experience in technical nonwovens product development, operations, and sales makes him an excellent addition to our team,” said Keith Hayward, MNW Managing Director.

Posted December 11, 2018

Source: Monadnock Non-Wovens LLC