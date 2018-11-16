Present Your Wipes Innovations At INDA’s 13th Annual World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference

CAREY, N.C. — November 16, 2018 — INDA’s 13th annual World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference is accepting abstracts through January 17th, on innovative, inspiring, and informative wipe products, markets and technologies for the annual event to be held next 2019 in Atlanta, GA, June 24-27.

Experts in the areas of dry and wet wipes, end-use markets, substrate formation, raw materials and fibers, liquid ingredients, packaging, machinery and equipment, and market trends and data are encouraged to submit a brief abstract of one or two paragraphs detailing the relationship of their presentation to wipes or wipe manufacturing. Along with a brief abstract summary, professionals should also submit a speaker’s photo, and biography. Information should be sent to INDA Education Coordinator Deanna Lovell, dlovell@inda.org, before January 17th.

Presenting at WOW is a unique opportunity to recognize breakthrough wipes products or expertise, collaborate with next-level leaders, gain potential partners and customers, and change the future of wipes.

Over 400 wipes business leaders are expected to convene at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel June 24-27, 2019 to hear premier relevant content concerning market research, product innovations, sustainability issues, new materials and substrates for all wiping products and their components.

The last WOW event held in Chicago connected 440 participants from 22 countries representing the entire wipes supply chain to explore issues and advances in the growing multi-billion dollar wipes sector. WOW is targeted exclusively for wipes brand owners, converters, and their entire supply chain.

The WOW Committee is developing premium content for a timely and relevant program that targets such areas as preservatives, regulations, emerging science, packaging, e-commerce, new product developments and advances in personal and industrial wipes. And tabletop exhibiting opportunities will be available on two consecutive evenings.

Participate in Renowned Training and WOW 2019 Conference

The WIPES Academy, the industry’s first and only comprehensive wipes training for the entire wipes supply chain, will occur prior to the conference start, June 24-25. Rob Johnson, PE, Principal, Smith, Johnson & Associates, will conduct the 1.5-day course.

Participants will gain a strong foundation of fundamental wipes knowledge, covering the basics of wipes design, manufacturing and applications, market trends, and opportunities in new product areas. At least two years of basic nonwoven fabrics knowledge or completion of the INDA Elementary Nonwovens Training Course are the recommended prerequisites.

WOW features exceptionally relevant program content and panel discussions, the presentation of the World of Wipes Innovation Award®, evening receptions, more than 50 tabletop displays, daily continental breakfasts, and scheduled networking coffee breaks.

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry