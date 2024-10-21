Precision Textiles Achieves Technological Breakthrough For Enhanced Mattress Aesthetics And Comfort

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — October 21, 2024 — Precision Textiles has introduced the latest addition to its IQFIT product line: the Performance PLUS FR Sock. The new mattress sock is a technological breakthrough that builds on the success of the company’s top-selling IQFIT glass-free collection. Engineered with a cutting-edge knit construction, the IQFIT Performance PLUS FR Sock offers improved performance, enhanced comfort, and superior mattress core aesthetics along with an innovative design and lighter-weight construction.

“This product launch marks a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to push the boundaries of innovation in textile engineering,” said Bob O’Connell, executive vice president marketing and merchandising at Precision Textiles. “The IQFIT Performance Plus Sock represents the next generation in FR technology. It not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of mattresses but also delivers superior comfort. We’re extremely proud of this product as it represents one of the most innovative solutions we’ve ever developed.”

Garrett Graven, Precision Textiles’ product development manager and resident textile expert, developed the sock as an extension of the company’s best-selling IQFIT Glass Free product collection. The new sock improves functionality and aesthetics in a transformative way by minimizing the rounded corners typically seen with traditional FR socks, allowing mattress manufacturers to create a more streamlined design that aligns with consumer preferences for modern, clean lines. It continues to uphold the highest standards in fire safety, while simultaneously enhancing sleep performance.

“Our keen awareness of the ever-evolving bedding market drives us to continually invest in cutting edge technology and customized turnkey solutions,” Graven said. “The product was developed in our state-of-the-art research laboratory and is currently being implemented by several of our customers with great success. Looking ahead, we already have plans to expand this breakthrough technology into multiple product weight offerings and FR cap solutions.”

The new product keeps the company’s IQ Fit Glass Free product line at the forefront of the mattress industry as it addresses both design constraints and regulatory compliance, allowing for smoother production and more competitive products. It is made in the USA, sustainably sourced, and is USDA Bio-Preferred® certified.

Source: Precision Textile