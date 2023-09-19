DENIOS Introduces Drum Spill Containment Pallets For The Safe Storage Of Hazardous Substances

LOUISVILLE, KY — September 19, 2023 — New DENIOS drum spill containment pallets catch spills, drips, and leaks to keep work areas clean and safe, making them ideal for the safe storage of oils, coolants, acids, caustics, and other corrosive liquids. They feature completely sealed, seamless processed poly construction that is 100% liquid tight. An innovative design redistributes the weight onto load-bearing channels, optimizing overall capacity. Rugged construction ensures durability against impacts and shocks even, in elevated temperatures, allowing their use indoors or outdoors. Easy-to-clean durable poly materials are UV resistant; they won’t rust or corrode and are resistant to most chemicals.

Sumps have the capacity to meet EPA, OSHA, NFPC, UFC, and other regulations, and are 100% tested and guaranteed to be leak-free. Forklift friendly design includes forklift pockets that facilitate secure transportation and loading from all four sides using drum lifters, pallet trucks, and forklifts. Available in 2- or 4-drum capacities, they can be supplied with no grating, a galvanized grate, or poly grating. Manufactured in the USA, they are stocked in DENIOS Louisville factory for immediate shipment. DENIOS drum spill containment pallets are ideal for use wherever dangerous or hazardous materials are used or stored.

