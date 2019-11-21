Wazoodle Fabrics Launches A Composite Fabric That Is Super-Absorbent And Waterproof

BENSALEM, Pa. — November 21, 2019 — As part of its ongoing innovation initiative Wazoodle Fabrics, has introduced a unique multi-dimensional composite fabric that is super-absorbent and leak-proof. The newly released Zorb® 4D Organic Cotton Dimple Waterproof PUL Soaker Fabric is composed of multiple layers.

The super-absorbent face is a three dimensional, dimpled, soft 100% organic cotton 3D Zorb® fabric that facilitates rapid absorption and superior holding capacity. The 3D Zorb® is laminated with a durable, breathable polyurethane waterproof film and backed by an anti-skid polyester fabric. Light, breathable, and thin, the fabric is safe for sensitive skin, absorbing fluids many times faster than other materials (bamboo, cotton, hemp knits) and is manufactured by AKAS Tex.

Soft and organic this fabric caters to those who seek a skin – and earth – friendly alternative to heavy commercial disposables. The Zorb® 4D offers multiple advantages in any application that requires absorbency with protective waterproofing such as undergarments for incontinence, sanitary pads, as well as for mattress and furniture covers, diapers, diaper changing stations, reusable wipes, pet bedding and sweat guards.

Like all of Wazoodle products, Zorb® 4D Organic Cotton Dimple Waterproof PUL Soaker Fabric is Made in the USA from American-sourced raw materials. It is manufactured without harmful chemicals or finishes in highly-controlled settings.

Posted November 21, 2019

Source: AKAS