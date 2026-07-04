KARL MAYER’s HKS 2-SE Expands Possibilities For Premium Stretch Warp Knits

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — July 2, 2026 — Warp knitted fabrics with a woven look are more in demand than ever in the fashion and apparel industries.

Stretch WARP KNITS, in particular, impress with their freedom of movement, breathability, and virtually wrinkle-free wear – thereby opening up new style worlds such as smart casual or business casual.

When it comes to the highly efficient production of premium-quality stretch WARP KNITS, the HKS 2-SE has long been the machine of choice. KARL MAYER’s best-selling tricot machine produces standard elastic fabrics characterized by high gauges, smooth, delicate surfaces, and a soft hand feel.

With its unmatched precision, efficiency, and reliability, the HKS 2-SE leads the market; two new variants now offer additional benefits for customers: A 312″-model complements the existing offering with working widths of 130″ (expandabel by 4″) and 156″, thereby ensuring even greater productivity and application versatility. New use and fabric qualities are also made possible by the HKS 2-SE TWO two-in-one machine with the new E 40 gauge.

HKS 2-SE TWO in E 40 for hybrid classics

The HKS 2-SE TWO is the first model in a fresh line of two-bar tricot machines from KARL MAYER that sets new standards for efficiency with double the output. With a working width of 2 x 134″, this two-in-one model simultaneously produces two fabric panels of identically high quality – all at an impressive speed and with an easy operation.

The HKS 2‑SE TWO is now – and this is new – available not only in gauge E 36 but also in gauge E 40. This makes the machine, which is ideally suited for producing durable fabrics with smooth textures, particularly appealing for polo shirts and pants.

HKS 2-SE now also available for bedding

Another new addition is an HKS 2-SE with a working width of 312″. The increased width and a working speed of 3,800 min-1 set new productivity standards for large-format applications such as bedding. In particular, duvets made from supple fabrics with a satin finish and a smooth, cool feel against the skin are in extremely high demand during the hot summer months – and expand the HKS 2-SE’s range of applications to include home textiles in addition to sportswear, swimwear, and lingerie.

The machine is available in E 36 and E 40 gauges, operates with an N-pattern gear drive, and is equipped with KAMCOS® 2.

Posted: July 4, 2026

Source KARL MAYER