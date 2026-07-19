Hyosung TNC Showcases Commercial Scale-Up Of regen™ BIO Spandex At  Interfilière Los Angeles

SEOUL, South Korea — July 16, 2026 — As consumers increasingly seek intimate apparel made with natural and renewable materials, brands are looking for stretch solutions that align with their sustainability goals without sacrificing comfort or performance. Hyosung TNC, a complete textile solutions provider and major manufacturer of spandex supplying the broadest range of stretch fiber offerings, can now offer the performance stretch intimate apparel brands expect, and provide them with a responsible made story that they can tell directly to consumers with its regen™ BIO Spandex derived from sugarcane.

At Interfilière Los Angles (IFL LA) this July 21-23, Hyosung will present how its bio-based spandex is progressing toward broader commercial adoption through infrastructure and close collaboration with mill and brand partners.

regen™ BIO Spandex – Your bio transition, powered by sugarcane

Hyosung will present the scale-up of its regen™ BIO Spandex derived from sugarcane at its fully integrated production facilities in Vietnam, where raw sugar is fermented into bio-BDO (a primary spandex ingredient) then transformed into Bio-PTMG and ultimately regen™ BIO Spandex for apparel applications. Hyosung’s sugarcane feedstock is verified through the VIVE Sustainable Supply Program.

Identical to conventional BDO, bio-BDO is a drop-in spandex component, allowing regen™ BIO Spandex to be exactly the same as conventional spandex with regards to performance and quality over time including elongation and recovery. Keeping production in Vietnam creates an integrated vertical supply chain, reducing carbon emissions tied to transportation. This localization also builds in risk mitigation and speed, helping to prevent supply disruptions.

“As consumer demand for intimate apparel and loungewear made with natural fibers continues to grow, we’ve seen strong interest in our regen™ BIO Spandex from brands seeking high-performance stretch solutions made with renewable and responsibly sourced materials that complement their natural fiber offerings,” said Laura Nilo, Hyosung US West Coast Marketing Manager – Textiles. “We look forward to presenting a collection of garments and fabrics featuring Lenzing’s TENCEL™ and regen™ BIO Spandex developed by our mill partner, Pacific Textiles, who will be exhibiting at IFL LA with us, to help brands envision how bio-based stretch solutions can be integrated into their product portfolios.”

On Tuesday, July 21 from 1:00-2:00 PM, Hyosung will host an expert talk titled: From Innovation to Adoption, Scaling Next-Gen Bio-Based Materials from Innovation to Retail Reality. Laura Nilo with Hyosung, Robert Masanari Murakami, General Manager, R&D Division, Pacific Textiles, and Zoe Abel, founder of Natra, will share real-world insights into bio-based spandex platform, and successful industry partnerships. By showcasing the synchronized efforts of a fiber innovator, a high-capacity mill, and an agile brand, the panel demonstrate exactly how next-generation materials successfully transition from raw fiber into premium, shelf-ready garments.

CREORA® functional textiles – Functional performance, enhanced versatility

Beyond its bio-based innovation, Hyosung and Pacific Textiles will also showcase functional textile solutions designed to enhance comfort, cooling, and aesthetics in intimate apparel. These include: CREORA® Coolwave and Aqua-X Nylon for long-lasting cooling and moisture management to help keep consumers fresh; CREORA® EasyFlex Spandex for soft, all-day stretch comfort; and CREORA® Rexy 2 Nylon, which delivers a luxurious, luminous sheen that adds a touch of glamour to garments.

Hyosung and Pacific Textiles, invite IFL LA attendees to visit booth E02 to explore and experience their latest sustainable and performance innovations, and discover how these solutions can support intimate apparel development.

Posted: July 19, 2026

Source: Hyosung TNC