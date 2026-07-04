Hyosung TNC Presents Sustainable And Performance Textile Solutions At Functional Fabric Fair NYC

SEOUL, South Korea — July 2, 2026 — Lower-impact materials and scalable technologies are driving the future of the textile industry. To discover and learn more about the latest sustainable textile innovations, brands and retailers will gather in New York City next week to attend the Functional Fabric Fair (FFF) taking place July 7-9.

Hyosung TNC, a complete textile solutions provider and major manufacturer of spandex supplying the broadest range of stretch fiber offerings, is looking forward to presenting how its bio-based spandex is progressing toward broader commercial adoption through infrastructure, and its latest collection of functional materials designed for trends shaping tomorrow.

Hyosung will launch its participation at the trade show as a sponsor of the FFF DAY 0 Sustainability Workshop on July 7, 2026. Bringing together industry experts, brands and manufacturers, the workshop will feature practical insights into key sustainability topics, the latest industry developments, and real-world implementation examples. Attendees will engage in interactive activities and roundtable discussions designed to provide actionable knowledge and practical strategies from day one of the Fair.

On FFF days one and two (July 8-9) , Hyosung will showcase the following:

regen™ BIO Spandex – Your bio transition, powered by sugarcane

Hyosung will present the scale-up of its regen™ BIO Spandex derived from sugarcane at its fully integrated production facilities in Vietnam, where raw sugar is fermented into bio-BDO (a primary spandex ingredient) then transformed into Bio-PTMG and ultimately regen™ BIO Spandex for apparel applications. Hyosung’s sugarcane feedstock is verified through the VIVE Sustainable Supply Program.

Identical to conventional BDO, bio-BDO is a drop-in spandex component, allowing regen™ BIO Spandex to be exactly the same as conventional spandex with regards to performance and quality over time including elongation and recovery. Keeping production in Vietnam creates an integrated vertical supply chain, reducing carbon emissions tied to transportation. This localization also builds in risk mitigation and speed, helping to prevent supply disruptions.

“We’ve seen strong interest in our regen™ Bio Spandex from brands seeking high-performance stretch solutions made with renewable and responsibly sourced materials to complement their natural fiber offerings,” said Malvina Hoxha, US Marketing Director, Hyosung TNC. “At the show, we’ll showcase a capsule collection of garments and fabrics featuring Lenzing’s TENCEL™ and regen™ BIO Spandex, alongside additional natural fiber and bio-based spandex innovations, to help brands envision how bio-based stretch solutions can be integrated into their future product portfolios.”

To provide a practical case study showing how fiber producers, mills, and brands can work together to bring commercially viable lower-impact materials to market, Malvina Hoxha, Hyosung US Marketing Director and Dana Davis, Brand Strategist and Consultant, will host an expert talk titled Innovation to Adoption: Launching Hyosung BIO Spandex Through Brand Collaboration on Thursday, July 9 at 1:05 -1:50PM. This session will explore how next-generation fiber innovation reaches the consumer through strategic brand collaboration, showing how mills, fiber producers, and brands can work together to bring commercially viable lower-impact materials to market.

CREORA® functional textiles – Comfort engineered to endure

Through continuous innovation, Hyosung stays ahead of evolving brand and consumer expectations by developing multifunctional textile solutions that enable brands to deliver performance apparel to keep wearers cool, fresh, comfortable, and stylish.

For instance, Hyosung’s CREORA® Coolwave Nylon provides enhanced moisture management so pople can feel cool, fresh, and confident.

As glossy finishes continue to gain momentum in the activewear and bodywear markets, CREORA® Rexy 2 captures this trend with a luxurious, luminous sheen that enables garments to transition effortlessly from street to studio. For those who love the performance of polyester but the natural feel of cotton, CREORA® Cotna and Conadu Polyester magically brings the best of both fibers into one. CREORA® EasyFlex Spandex allows wearers to enjoy soft, supportive, and lightweight garments throughout the day. Its gentle stretch provides a comfortable fit, making it suitable for diverse body types and lifestyles.

Hyosung invites FFF attendees to visit booth 426 to explore and experience its latest sustainable and performance innovations, and discover how these solutions can support the future of apparel development.

Posted: July 4, 2026

Source Hyosung TNC