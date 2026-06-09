Intertextile Shenzhen & Yarn Expo Shenzhen Fuse Textile Tradition With Sustainable, Digital Trends

SHENZHEN, China— June 4, 2026 — Fashion will not be left behind in one of the world’s undisputed tech and manufacturing capitals. Which is why next week, at Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo Shenzhen 2026, the organisers have made special efforts to integrate textile topics such as materials innovation, holistic sustainability, digitalisation and AI.

Yet, from June 9 – 11, at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, the platform also includes timeless tradition and heritage-inspired evolution in equal measure. Across both shows, over 600 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions are set to showcase everything from Peruvian alpaca wool fabrics to tea-derived fibres, while their fringe programmes will explore diverse solutions along the entire value chain.

Speaking ahead of the fairs, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “We are proud to give our exhibitors the opportunity to leverage the fashion potential in the heart of China’s current manufacturing and tech capital. Both shows will welcome domestic and international buyers looking to pair sustainable textile innovation with downstream technological progress. In today’s world, progress is rapid but there is also a very real trend of nostalgia that many of our exhibitors capture with their offerings.”

With visitors expected to hail from across the Greater Bay Area, other parts of China, Asia and beyond, accessibility is key. Located centrally in Futian, the fairs cover around 45,000 sqm in the venue’s interconnected Halls 1 and 9, and there will be much for fairgoers to explore. Alongside a robust programme of fringe events and cutting-edge designer display areas, the fairs will provide a key platform for exhibitors from China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Peru, the US, and Vietnam. Notably, a contingent of Japanese suppliers will gather in Intertextile Shenzhen’s Japan Zone.

The full hall overview cis available

Fashion trends, sustainability, and innovation on show at Intertextile Shenzhen

The fair’s product categories include cotton, wool, silk, linen/ramie and functional fabrics for application in ladieswear, casualwear, denim, suiting and shirting, performance wear, swimwear, and lingerie. Highlighted exhibitors include:

3M China Limited (China) – Functional: the multinational’s featured product is 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation, a lightweight, thin insulator which effectively traps body heat while allowing moisture to escape. Its high warmth-to-thickness ratio enables garment design with less bulk and enhanced movement.

the multinational’s featured product is 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation, a lightweight, thin insulator which effectively traps body heat while allowing moisture to escape. Its high warmth-to-thickness ratio enables garment design with less bulk and enhanced movement. Incalpaca TPX SA (Peru) – Wool: a symbol of Peruvian heritage, and a part of Grupo Inca, one of the country’s key economic groups, Incalpaca specialises in natural fibres like alpaca. The mill’s dedication to sustainability and superior craftsmanship has led to established partnerships with top global fashion brands.

a symbol of Peruvian heritage, and a part of Grupo Inca, one of the country’s key economic groups, Incalpaca specialises in natural fibres like alpaca. The mill’s dedication to sustainability and superior craftsmanship has led to established partnerships with top global fashion brands. Trabaldo Togna SpA (Italy) – Wool: established in 1840, for over 180 years the company has produced superfine fabrics across men’s and women’s fashion for renowned luxury labels. At this edition, the brand’s Chinese agent will showcase the latest worsted wool fabrics and tweeds.

Intertextile Shenzhen’s exhibitor list is available

Alongside the booths, various expert-led fringe events will take place at Textile Dialogue (Hall 1) and Talking Point (Hall 9), covering four themes: Design & Trends, Technology & Solutions, Econogy Talks and Market Information & Business Strategies. At the intersection of all four themes is the Future Horizons Forum, with topics covering the next wave of textile innovation, pathways to a sustainable future, and AI applications for fashion. Meanwhile, the Innovation Studio will showcase curated displays from the Asia International Hemp Federation; School of Fashion and Textiles, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong; and Wuyi University, all a short distance from the informative display at the Digital Innovation Exploration Space.

Other featured events include:

S/S 2027 Fabrics China Trend Forum: this session will explore macro trends and consumer insights to predict in-demand design styles and materials to determine which fabrics to target for the upcoming fashion season.

this session will explore macro trends and consumer insights to predict in-demand design styles and materials to determine which fabrics to target for the upcoming fashion season. Digital Intelligence-Driven: Agile Renewal – A Practical Guide to Digital Transformation for SMEs: this forum aims to drive true digital and intelligent upgrading of the textile industry through actionable case studies and hands-on lightweight tools.

this forum aims to drive true digital and intelligent upgrading of the textile industry through actionable case studies and hands-on lightweight tools. Hemp and the Future of Sustainable Materials – Appropriate Technology for Industrial Hemp: experts from Asia International Hemp Federation (AIHF) and Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna (RMUTL) will explore the development of technologies to support the hemp value chain, highlighting the fibre’s innovative applications and scalable potential for future industries.

Upstream breakthroughs presented at Yarn Expo Shenzhen

Held concurrently in Hall 1, the fair will present an array of premium yarns and fibres including innovative synthetic options, high-quality natural fibres, and an extensive selection of sustainable and functional yarns. Highlighted exhibitors include:

Better International Holding (HK) Limited (Hong Kong): a pioneer in functional plant-based fibres. Signature products include derivations of mint, coral grass, tea, hemp, and Chinese herbs. Widely used in sportswear, casual wear, underwear and home textiles, these fibres’ properties range from antibacterial, cooling, and anti-inflammatory, to deodorising, temperature-regulating, UV-protective, and anti-mite.

a pioneer in functional plant-based fibres. Signature products include derivations of mint, coral grass, tea, hemp, and Chinese herbs. Widely used in sportswear, casual wear, underwear and home textiles, these fibres’ properties range from antibacterial, cooling, and anti-inflammatory, to deodorising, temperature-regulating, UV-protective, and anti-mite. I Impact Fashion International Co Limited (Hong Kong): making its debut at Yarn Expo Shenzhen, the company will showcase its eco-friendly recycled fibre series, primarily functional recycled polyester fibres (rPET) and organic cotton. I Impact Fashion aims to use the platform to explore South China’s market potential, gaining insights to set the stage for long-term regional development.

Yarn Expo Shenzhen’s full exhibitor list is available

Several exhibitors will take full advantage of the fair’s engagement opportunities, with its fringe programme hosting nearly 20 product presentations and seminars unpacking the industry’s latest developments, emerging trends, and changing market dynamics. Additionally, Yarn Expo Shenzhen will welcome two highlighted events: the New Fibre New World – Textile Materials Innovation Forum and the Tongkun – China Fibre Fashion Trends Display Zone.

Across both fairs, buyers will have the opportunity to source a wide variety of accessories, fibres, yarns, fabrics and garments, with the concurrently held PH Value presenting a unique blend of knitted fabrics. Visitors can pre-register for all three shows here:

https://yarnexpo-shenzhen.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shenzhen/en/exhibitor-search.html

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; Messe Frankfurt (Shenzhen) Co Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Center. Yarn Expo Shenzhen is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; China Cotton Textile Association; and China Chemical Fibers Association.

The fairs will be held from June 9 – 11, 2026.

Other upcoming shows:

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition / Yarn Expo Autumn

August 25 – 27, 2026, Shanghai

Posted: June 9, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd