Nester Hosiery Awarded U.S. Army And U.S. Marine Corps Cold Weather Sock Contracts

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — June 25, 2026 — Nester Hosiery, a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance Merino wool socks, announced today that it has been awarded contracts supporting both the U.S. Army Cold Weather Sock Program and the U.S. Marine Corps Intense Cold Weather Sock Program following the successful novation of the programs from Fox River.

These awards reinforce Nester Hosiery’s position as a leading provider of Berry Amendment compliant cold weather and performance sock systems for the U.S. military, delivering mission-critical products that are designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in the United States.

Under the awards:

Nester Hosiery will serve as the provider of record for the U.S. Army Cold Weather Sock Program under a three-year contract structure.

Nester Hosiery was also awarded the U.S. Marine Corps Intense Cold Weather Sock Program under a three-year term.

“These two major awards reflect the trust placed in our team, our domestic manufacturing capabilities, and our longstanding commitment to delivering premium performance products to the warfighter,” said Kelly Nester, CEO of Nester Hosiery.

With manufacturing operations rooted in North Carolina and a decades-long legacy of domestic sock manufacturing expertise, Nester Hosiery continues to invest in its U.S.-based workforce, product innovation, and resilient supply chain capable of supporting both military and commercial markets.

The company’s military programs are supported through advanced knitting technology, technical product development expertise, and a commitment to delivering consistent quality and performance in the most demanding of operational environments.

To learn more about Nester Hosiery’s support with the Military community, please visit https://nesterhosiery.com/military/

Posted: June 29, 2026

Source: Nester Hosiery