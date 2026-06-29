Fairgoers Have Their Say: Sustainable Innovation And Heritage Key To Unlocking New Business At Intertextile Shenzhen 2026

SHENZHEN, China — June 26, 2026 — Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics concluded on 11 June, showcasing not only the solutions at the cutting-edge of the fashion industry, but also the quality suppliers and products that have stood the test of time. Hailed by many as a key avenue for textile business in South China, the fair, together with concurrent shows Yarn Expo Shenzhen and PH Value, drew over 20,000 visits from 74 represented markets – a notable internationality increase compared to the previous editions, with the city’s technological advantage and regional collaboration potential cited as key reasons for the growth.

Buyers at Intertextile Shenzhen were welcomed by nearly 620 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions, and across the three days enjoyed access to a fringe programme that put sustainability and innovation first, most notably at the successful debuts of the Future Horizons Forum and Innovation Studio.

Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, gave her perspective on this edition’s accomplishments: “Shenzhen is the focal point of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), which, per Bloomberg, is being positioned as China’s first USD 2 trillion megaregion – pair that with regional industry strength, fairground accessibility, and China’s visa-free initiatives, and it becomes clear why this platform is ideal for business. This has been amplified by the strategic repositioning of Intertextile Shenzhen to better align with the innovation-focused market. The impact has been felt at our fringe programme and by exhibitors across the show floor, and we are incredibly grateful for the key collaborations which have truly helped elevate this edition.”

Themed ‘textile innovation’, the fair introduced the Future Horizons Forum, which covered sustainability, cutting-edge materials, and industry AI applications, with sessions moderated by academics from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi), and Wuyi University. Guest speakers included key stakeholders from Asia International Hemp Federation (AIHF), LIVVIUM, niisham.liimbu, Panther Textile Group, Shift Fashion Group, and Sunday Square. Not far away was the debut Innovation Studio, a collective display area created in coordination with AIHF, School of Fashion and Textiles (PolyU), THEi, and Wuyi University.

Dr Eve Nwaogu Chan, Programme Leader of Fashion Design at THEi, who was integral to both initiatives, praised their impact: “Intertextile Shenzhen is strengthening its identity by leaning into textile innovation – smart materials, functional finishes, sustainable chemistry, and digital manufacturing. It firmly imprints our fashion degree upon domestic stakeholders and international partners, attracting premium buyers and exhibitors who are planning for the next five to ten years, not just the next season. This fair is focused, dynamic, and strategically smart, understanding that textiles in the region are part of a broader innovation ecosystem. The GBA’s future competitiveness is powered by collaboration, and I see this as a significant platform for building the region’s fashion and textile industry.”

With its new positioning, the fair reinforced its role as an important avenue for international textile business in South China – for exhibitors and buyers alike. VIP buyers included international companies like Adidas, American Eagle, Lululemon, and SIDEFAME, and domestic players such as Annakiki, CHLOSIO, and Ellassay. The fair also welcomed 65 buyers from four overseas buyer delegations – three of which were from Southeast Asia, including Malaysian Knitting Manufacturers Association (MKMA) and Thailand Textile Institute. Exhibitors hailed from China, France, Italy, Korea, Peru, the US, Vietnam, and more, with 16 companies showcasing in the Japan Zone. It was the unique blend of next-gen solutions and heritage suppliers that stood out to many buyers as a key differentiator of Intertextile Shenzhen 2026.

A VIP buyer from the Netherlands, Mr Malique Mohamud, CEO of The Niteshop / Concrete Blossom, said: “As a research and design-based consultancy, we are prototyping an initiative – in close collaboration with the Municipality of Rotterdam, who have big circular economy policy goals – to develop an ecosystem of local tailors where clothes are manufactured in the city itself on an artisanal scale. We’re at Intertextile Shenzhen sourcing sustainable and regenerative-fibre fabrics. The fair’s business matching programme has been extremely valuable. In just two hours we’ve made three high-potential connections, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we left with ten valuable contacts – which is remarkable.”

Exhibitors’ feedback

“We have witnessed Intertextile grow into a globally renowned exhibition in both Shanghai and Shenzhen. Intertextile Shenzhen is a refined, smaller-scale platform with a more targeted reach. Yet on both days so far, we have been busy with buyers non-stop, and the number of visitors has exceeded our expectations. The needs of South China and East China are very different: Shenzhen customers have higher raw material requirements, with a particular preference for natural fibres. This is likely because the Greater Bay Area is at the forefront of fashion in the country.”

– Mr Peng Xiao, Sales Director, Shanghai Cavallo 1886 Ltd. (agent of Incalpaca TPX SA), Peru

“We have three digitalisation tools currently being made – a traceability tool, a fibre data tracker, and an impact data tool for brands and retailers. My seminar undoubtedly drove audience members to our booth. In addition to standards trends, I have recently been introducing the concept of using kapok fibres – and found that kapok has been a particularly hot topic at Intertextile Shenzhen 2026. In fact, I just had an in-depth discussion about kapok with a regional fabric company, and hope after I feed back to our standard-setting department we can implement it in our future standards updates.”

– Ms Felicia Shi, Representative in APAC, Global Standard gemeinnutzige GmbH, Germany

“As the Japan Zone’s only company that stocks full-range products in China, we can meet customer needs faster than anyone. The GBA market leans toward the mid-to-high end, which aligns well with our positioning, while our model of rolling stock with no MOQ fits local needs perfectly. Visitor traffic has been slightly above expectations, and customers’ product choices matched our predictions and our strength: small trial orders requiring in-stock availability, and repeat orders needing real-time replenishment. Therefore, even though the overall market outlook is not optimistic, we are confident in our continued growth.”

– Mr Simon Xu, Manager, Kirari Textile (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Japan

“This fair mainly draws visitors from the Pearl River Delta and Hong Kong, with Koreans prominent among its international visitors. At this edition, the number of fairgoers has grown significantly compared to the previous two years. I believe Intertextile Shenzhen is gradually gaining momentum and participation will continue to increase. Some buyers visit us because of our reputation, while others come with products in hand with a very clear purpose. We have many long-standing regional customers, and this show provides a perfect opportunity to reconnect with them.”

– Ms Daisy Cha, Business Unit Manager, Henglun Textile (Vietnam) Co Ltd, Vietnam

Visitor’s comment

“Our company mainly focuses on women’s apparel, and we came to the fair primarily to look for embroidered fabrics. We have found many of our regular suppliers here, and the show offers a diverse range of fabrics in different styles, giving us different options and enabling us to achieve our sourcing goals. For example, it also brings together exhibitors from India, which is not commonly seen at other fairs. In addition, our company is close to Shenzhen, so it is very convenient for us to visit. We will continue to attend every year.”

– Ms Zongying Lin, Purchasing Manager, Guangdong Bincai Textile Co Ltd, China

Speaker’s insight

“AIHF works closely with organisations across Asia, North America, and Europe. Intertextile Shenzhen 2026 is a great, internationally connected platform for us to be the hemp industry’s voice, allowing us to meet numerous stakeholders from China and around the world. Hemp needs the full supply chain, and with many industrial uses beyond apparel, such as auto composites and bioplastics, the Innovation Studio is ideal to showcase its applications. Advanced products are driven by new technology and tweaks to conventions, and hemp is a prime example of coming from heritage – a traditional, handcrafted material, where innovation is necessary to uplift and upscale the sector.”

– Ms Sharon Diedre Leyson, Secretary-General, Asia International Hemp Federation (AIHF), Thailand

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics is a business-friendly platform for unveiling new trends, innovative models, and dynamic forces shaping the industry. By showcasing pioneering case studies and comprehensive solutions for industry advancement, the fair enables stakeholders to discover and adopt successful new models and technologies through engaging displays, seminars, and themed forums.

Held concurrently with Yarn Expo Shenzhen and PH Value, the fair was organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; Messe Frankfurt (Shenzhen) Co Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Center.

Posted: June 29, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd