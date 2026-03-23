India’s Expanding Garment And Apparel Manufacturing Ecosystem To Come Together At Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, India — March 23, 2026 — As India’s textile and apparel industry continues to expand its global footprint while adapting to evolving manufacturing technologies and sustainability priorities, Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai incorporating the Denim Show will bring together the apparel and garment manufacturing value chain from 9 – 11 April 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for the machinery manufacturers, technology providers, fabric suppliers, textile printers and accessories suppliers to connect, explore innovations and strengthen business collaborations across the textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem.

*India’s textile and apparel sector – valued at nearly USD 179 billion, remains a key pillar of the economy, contributing around 2% to the GDP nearly 11% to manufacturing GVA and over 8% to exports while supporting the livelihoods of 45 million people across the value chain. Besides being the largest cultivator of cotton and producer of jute and silk, backed by rich legacy of India’s timeless textile designs, the country has set a precedent in also in manufacturing of manmade textile ecosystem. These reflect the scale, diversity and potential of India’s textile ecosystem.

Amidst this evolving industry backdrop Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai will bring together more than 125 companies participating at the show presenting solutions across apparel and garment manufacturing technologies, denim manufacturers, fabrics, trims, accessories and textile printing solutions. The event will feature participation from companies representing key textile technology markets including Italy, Germany, China, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Visitors will have access to over 500 products and 300 brands along with some new participants at the show. The fair will see new products launches, expected during the show.

Exhibitor showcase will cover a wide range of technologies and solutions including garment and apparel machinery, textile processing machinery, textile printing machinery, digital printing technologies, yarn and knitting machinery, printing and dyeing equipment, automation and software, testing equipment, packaging and labelling solutions as well as fabrics, trims and accessories.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd expressed: “India’s textile industry is witnessing strong momentum driven by technological advancement, global sourcing opportunities and increasing emphasis on sustainability. Platforms such as Gartex Texprocess India play an important role in bringing together industry stakeholders to explore innovations, share knowledge and build partnerships that support the sector’s next phase of growth.”

Likewise, Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared: “The garment and textile manufacturing sector continues to evolve with growing demand for advanced machinery, efficient processing technologies and integrated supply chains. Through Gartex Texprocess India and it’s co-located shows, we aim to provide a focused platform for technology providers manufacturers and suppliers to engage with industry professionals and explore new business opportunities.”

Reflecting evolving manufacturing needs, this edition will also see expanded product categories such as knitting machinery and fusing technologies supporting efficiency and precision in garment production. The co-located shows will further highlight specialised industry segments. The Denim Show supported by the Denim Manufacturers Association will present innovations from denim mills, fabric producers, finishing and washing technology providers, dyes and chemicals suppliers and denim garment manufacturing machinery companies.

As sustainability and circularity become increasingly important across the global textile supply chains, exhibitors are also expected to highlight technologies aimed at improving resource efficiency, reducing water, energy consumption, enabling recycling and supporting environmentally responsible production processes. The trade fair will see participation from Indian brands like: Balaji Sewing Machine, Bekah, Benz Embroidery, Brother, DCC, Dollar, Epson, Fynd, HSW, Jack, Jaysynth, Lordi Mehala Machines, Mexum, National Fabricator, Om Satya, Optitex, Siruba, Stampit Robotai, V Design and many more prestigious brands. The Denim show in association with the Denim Manufacturers Association will showcase brands like: Ginni International, LNJ Denim, Oswal Denim, Siyaram’s, Syama Denims and many more.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will also feature knowledge-sharing sessions and industry discussions, bringing together experts and stakeholders to exchange insights across Gartex Talks and Denim Talks. The topics** will be around: From Data to Design: Turning Consumer Insights into Winning Products, Culture to Commerce, How Global Cultural Shifts Are Shaping the Next Fashion Trends, AI in Apparel Manufacturing: From Prediction to Production, Athleisure Evolution: When Performance Fabrics Go Mainstream, The Future of Garment Machinery: Speed, Precision & Sustainability, Towards Zero-Waste Textile Production: Innovations in Machinery & Technology, Digital Textile Printing: The Next Frontier of Customization and more.

The expo is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

*Source: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2222927&utm_source=chatgpt.com®=3&lang=2

**Please visit the show website for updates on the agenda. The topics &/ speakers are subject to change without prior notice

Posted: March 23, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India