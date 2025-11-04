Textile Renewal Alliance Debuts Brand And Website To Support California’s Extended Producer Responsibility Law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November 3, 2025 — Textile Renewal Alliance, a 501(c)(3) formed to support all producers in meeting their obligations under applicable U.S. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, today unveiled its brand identity and launched a new website at textilerenewalalliance.org.

This milestone marks a significant step toward potential designation of Textile Renewal Alliance as the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) under California’s new EPR law for textiles, the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 (SB 707). The law requires producers and importers of textiles to take responsibility for the end-of-life management of apparel and textile articles by joining and funding a PRO that will implement programs to ensure covered products are collected, repaired, reused, and recycled after use.

In July, the California Retailers Association, the American Apparel & Footwear Association and the National Retail Federation announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding to form a prospective PRO and prepare to submit an application to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle). CalRecycle must approve a PRO by March 1, 2026, following a January 1, 2026 PRO application submission deadline.

In the lead-up to the application deadline, Textile Renewal Alliance has been engaging with producers and other organizations who currently play a role in textile recovery and management. The organization has provided educational resources and opportunities for stakeholders to contribute insights to PRO activities planned for 2026. This includes a recent open consultation on the PRO-led study of current textile collection and management activities and opportunities in California. This study — known as a “needs assessment” — will be a top-priority activity for the PRO in 2026 and will determine the necessary program elements and investment needed to fulfill the law’s requirements.

Textile Renewal Alliance has also opened an application process for its California Implementation Working Group. This group is intended to reflect diverse perspectives across the textile value chain and advise the Board of Directors on the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of California’s textile EPR program, should Textile Renewal Alliance be selected as California’s textile PRO. Parties with experience in the textile recovery value chain, related environmental or social justice issues, or local government are encouraged to learn more about the application requirements and process at textilerenewalalliance.org.

Producers must register with the approved PRO by July 1, 2026. Textile Renewal Alliance encourages producers to assess compliance requirements and begin gathering data about products covered under SB 707, as described in the statute, in preparation for future obligations and reporting. All potential producers are encouraged to visit textilerenewalalliance.org to sign up for a monthly newsletter and upcoming webinars which will cover producer obligations, compliance deadlines, and next steps in the implementation process.

Statements from Association Leaders:

“We are honored to support California’s ambitious climate goals through the first-in-the- nation textile EPR program and by providing a strong foundation for a PRO that will help all producers meet their obligations under SB 707, ” said Rachel Michelin, president, California Retailers Association. “We encourage organizations involved in collecting, sorting, reuse, repair, recycling, or management of textiles in California to apply for the California Implementation Working Group to advance our shared success.”

“The National Retail Federation is working with our industry partners, producers, and stakeholders in California to strengthen infrastructure for managing textiles in the state. Through Textile Renewal Alliance, we’re striving to create a producer-led stewardship system where textiles are used, reused, and recycled responsibly and thoughtfully,” said Stephanie Martz, chief administrative officer and general counsel, National Retail Federation.

“This is a critical milestone on the path to establishing a PRO that can support textile circularity in California and beyond. Textile Renewal Alliance has already become a resource to enable producer compliance, and we look forward to continued collaboration across the textile value chain in the months ahead,” said Steve Lamar, president & CEO, American Apparel & Footwear Association.

Posted: November 4, 2025

Source: Textile Renewal Alliance