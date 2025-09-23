Turning Waste CO₂ Into High-Performance Foam For Sustainable Fashion

VIENNA/SACRAMENTO, Calif. & NEW YORK CITY — September 23, 2025 — Borealis, Infinium and Fullstride Ventures introduce a new sustainable material for the apparel industry: a high-performance foam made using captured carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. One of the first applications of this innovative material is in Fullstride’s carboncup™ bra cup, marking a major step toward circularity in intimate apparel.

The foam is produced through a multi-step process that begins with capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO₂) that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Infinium’s proprietary process transforms this waste CO2 into eNaphtha — a low-carbon, drop-in alternative to fossil-based naphtha. Borealis then uses the eNaphtha to polymerize into polyethylene, the raw material for foam production. The result is a sustainable high-performance material that is efficiently processed in existing manufacturing and recycling infrastructure, all while meeting the stringent requirements of intimate apparel applications.

Fullstride’s carboncup is the first commercial application of the new foam material, partially made from CO2-derived eNaphtha, where it offers the same comfort, breathability, and long-lasting support as conventional foam, but with a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to the 100-percent fossil-based polyurethane pads.

“This breakthrough innovation not only diverts carbon from the atmosphere but also reduces dependence on finite fossil resources,” says Yossi Nasser, CEO of Fullstride, “It significantly reduces our product’s carbon footprint and represents a meaningful leap forward for sustainable fashion.”

Infinium is one of the first companies to supply commercial volumes of eNaphtha to the market, enabling an additional pathway to decarbonizing plastics production and reducing global CO2 emissions. The material is produced at the company’s Project Pathfinder facility in Corpus Christi, Texas. The site is ISCC PLUS certified, ensuring the traceability of the sustainably produced feedstock from its point of origin throughout the entire chain of custody via a mass balance approach.

“Together with Fullstride and Borealis, we’re reimagining what carbon can be,” said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. “By creating eNaphtha that enables Borealis to produce next-generation plastics with dramatically reduced carbon footprint, we’re helping move entire industries toward a cleaner future.”

The carboncup is one of the first outcomes to result from the collaboration announced by Borealis and Infinium in August 2024, when the two companies revealed plans to use Infinium’s eNaphtha to produce low-carbon plastics from captured CO₂. Its launch marks a significant step toward circularity in the apparel industry and shows how collaboration across the value chain can unlock new ways to keep carbon in use and out of the atmosphere.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of innovation to offer circular solutions in delicate applications,” says Dirk Langhammer, vice president, Circular Economy Solutions. “By transforming atmospheric carbon into high-quality polymers in intimate apparel, we’re furthering our customers’ desire for sustainable living.”

Samples of the carboncup bra cup will be on display at our booth at K Show 2025, Düsseldorf, Germany, 8–15 October, Hall 6, Stand A43

Posted: September 23, 2025

Source: Infinium