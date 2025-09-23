Levi Strauss & Co. Launches Energy Accelerator Program (LEAP) To Support Renewable Energy Transition For Its Supply Chain

NEW YORK CITY — September 23, 2025 — Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.), the global supplier of jeanswear, and Schneider Electric, with a focus on digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of the LS&Co. Energy Accelerator Program (LEAP) to increase access to renewable electricity for LS&Co.’s supply chain, starting in India. The program is aligned to support LS&Co.’s near-term supply chain emission reduction target of 42 percent by 2030 — from a 2022 baseline year — as part of its long-term journey to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

LEAP will offer suppliers the best available pricing, terms, and return on investment to enable renewable energy procurement. This comes at a time when there is a significant opportunity to increase awareness and technical capacity with Indian suppliers as they navigate the diverse and evolving renewable electricity landscape. The program will be shared with the company’s textile and apparel manufacturing suppliers in India, including in-depth training modules, financial analysis, and access to Schneider Electric’s advisory services.

“We are committed to incentivizing renewable energy in our supply chain and know our path to our near-term supply chain emissions reduction target is through proven, scalable solutions that fit each supplier,” said Jeffrey Hogue, chief sustainability officer at LS&Co. “Between Schneider Electric’s expertise and the robust network of renewable electricity opportunities available in India, we’re now in a position to better support our suppliers in their own sustainability strategies — and to deliver on ours.”

For the first stage of LEAP, LS&Co. will support textile and apparel manufacturing suppliers in India to transition to renewable electricity, with a goal of later expanding the program to other business partners and geographies. Suppliers that join LEAP will also have the opportunity to explore individual purchase opportunities, such as on-site solar or certificate purchasing, or join a multi-buyer cohort for a power purchase agreement (PPA).

“I am happy to learn that Levi Strauss & Co. has taken steps to increase access to renewable electricity for their supply chain,” said Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. “I welcome this initiative, and this shows that businesses can benefit from clearer and more accessible renewable energy opportunities.”

Schneider Electric has advised companies, including LS&Co., on more than 1.3 TWh of aggregated renewable electricity procurement across supply chain programs managed on behalf of clients in multiple markets. LS&Co. was a participant alongside four other companies in the first multi-buyer power purchase agreement (PPA) cohort for Walmart’s Gigaton PPA program in the U.S., managed by Schneider Electric, which will serve as a model for any group PPAs developed through LEAP.

“At Schneider Electric, we believe that accelerating the transition to renewable energy across global supply chains is essential to achieving meaningful climate impact. We’re proud to partner with Levi Strauss & Co. on the LEAP initiative, which exemplifies how companies can lead with purpose and scale proven solutions to empower their suppliers,” said Steve Wilhite, President, Schneider Electric Sustainability Business. “By combining our deep expertise in renewable energy advisory with LS&Co.’s bold sustainability vision, we’re helping unlock new opportunities for cleaner energy in India and beyond.”

“As India embarks on an ambitious journey towards a greener, more resilient future, it’s inspiring to see global brands like Levi Strauss & Co. embracing this shift and empowering their supply chains to adopt renewable energy. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to support this transition through Levi Strauss & Co. Energy Accelerator Program (LEAP), combining our expertise with a shared purpose to accelerate decarbonisation, foster industrial innovation, and build a sustainable India for generations to come.” – Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India & MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India

Posted: September 23, 2025

Source: Schneider Electric; Levi Strauss & Co.