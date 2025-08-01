Providing Zippers Dyed With ECO-DYE® Technology For The World Expo

TOKYO — July 31, 2025 — YKK Corporation will provide zippers to the University of Fukui’s Fukumira Design Factory for its booth at the “Science: Connecting You to the Future” exhibit (sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology), which will take place at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan from August 14 to August 19.

At the Fukumira Design Factory booth, visitors can experience a simulated future envisioned by supercritical fluid technology, where the patterns on their clothing are decolorized and re-dyed into new designs using this advanced technique. As a product related to this technique, YKK will provide zippers dyed with ECO-DYE® technology. ECO-DYE® dyeing technology utilizes carbon dioxide in a supercritical fluid state to reduce the amount of water consumed in the dyeing arrangements assembly to almost zero, making it possible to significantly reduce water consumption due to dyeing.

Under the YKK Philosophy of the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® – No one prospers without rendering benefit to others – YKK will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through the development of sustainable products and technologies.

“Science: Connecting You to the Future” Overview

Date and time: August 14 to August 19, 2025, from 10 AM to 7:30 PM (until 6 PM on the final day)

Venue: EXPO Exhibition Center WASSE North, Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (Yumeshima)

Sponsor: Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology

Official website: https://theme-weeks.expo2025.or.jp/en/program/detail/6704ce4b6143c.html

Fukumira Design Factory will set up a booth in the “Connect with the Earth” Zone.

Normal Dyeing Procedure ECO-DYE Dyeing Procedure

Provided Zippers Dyed with ECO-DYE® Technology

More information can be found at the YKK DIGITAL SHOWROOM.

https://ykkdigitalshowroom.com/en/item/58/?closePath=%2Fen%2Fb1f%2Feco-friendly_products%2Fproduct_index

Posted: August 1, 2025

Source: YKK Corporation