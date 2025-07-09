Carrington Textiles Highlights Group Progress In Second Sustainability Report

ADLINGTON, UK— July 8, 2025 — Global workwear textile manufacturer Carrington Textiles, part of RTS Textiles Group, has published its second annual sustainability report, marking one year since the Group launched its first edition in July 2024. The publication showcases progress in environmental performance and sustainable innovation across the Group.

The report reflected a pivotal year for RTS Textiles Group, formed in early 2025 through the consolidation of RTS Textiles Ltd. with its long-standing joint venture partners TMG in Portugal and STM in Pakistan. This unification brought the businesses under full ownership as a single group, with all parties becoming shareholders and creating a global organisation with over 130 million metres of annual production capacity and operations spanning the UK, mainland Europe and Asia.

Across its facilities, the Group reported measurable environmental achievements. At Carrington Textiles International (CTi) in Pakistan, they invested €3.4 million in a state-of-the-art Effluent Treatment Plant to enhance water treatment capacity. The site also reduced CO2 emissions by more than 20,000 tonnes, reclaimed 95% of caustic soda through its recovery plant and sourced 98% of steam consumption from biomass boilers.

At MGC in Portugal, they achieved a 7% reduction in CO2 emissions per tonne of product. The site also digitised their energy management using Siemens Energy Manager Pro and introduced composting initiatives by repurposing biomass ash.

In the UK, Pincroft generated 68% of its electricity through Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and transitioned 100% of its purchased electricity to renewable sources, supported by REGO certification.

The Group also strengthened its sustainable product offering with the addition of technologies and fibres like Sorona®, alongside its ongoing commitment to Better Cotton, REPREVE® recycled polyester, organic cotton, TENCEL™ and CiCLO®.

John Vareldzis, RTS Textiles CEO, said: “The progress detailed in this report highlights the commitment across all our businesses to drive positive change. From decarbonising operations to pioneering sustainable materials, we continue to challenge ourselves to lead with responsibility and innovation.”

The full sustainability report is available to read at carrington.co.uk

Posted: July 9, 2025

Source: Carrington Textiles