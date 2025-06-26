RE&UP Hosts Industry Dialogue On Scaling Textile Recycling At Future Fabrics Expo

LONDON — June 26, 2025 — At this year’s Future Fabrics Expo, RE&UP brought together stakeholders from across the value chain for a private breakfast session titled: “Yesterday’s garments, today’s raw materials – what’s holding us back?”

Moderated by RE&UP’s Senior PR & Marketing Manager Keith O’Brien, the panel featured Nienke Steen (Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute) and Priyanka Khanna (Fashion for Good), who shared expert insights into the systemic and technical challenges preventing textile-to-textile recycling from scaling – and what’s being done to solve them.

With over 50 guests in attendance and active participation from the audience, the discussion offered a rare cross-sector exchange between innovators, brands, retailers, and press exploring key topics such as:

Barriers to infrastructure and investment

The role of certification and standardization

Collaboration models that are pushing progress

The event reflected RE&UP’s ongoing commitment to building open dialogue around circularity – and accelerating the solutions needed to turn ambition into implementation.

“Yesterday’s garments are already today’s raw materials. There are still challenges, but we’re operating at scale – and with the right partners, we’ll continue to do better” said RE&UP’s General Manager Andreas Dorner.

Posted: June 26, 2025

Source: RE&UP