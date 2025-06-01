Prime Line Announces 100,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion in Gaffney, SC To Enhance Operations, Drive Job Growth

GAFFNEY, S.C. — May 29, 2025 — Prime Line, a division of S&S Activewear and a leading supplier of promotional products, proudly announces the expansion of its Gaffney, South Carolina facility with the addition of 100,000 square feet of new warehouse space. This strategic investment is part of a broader initiative to enhance operational capabilities, increase efficiency, and support continued business growth.

The expanded facility will allow Prime Line to significantly scale its operations, create new jobs in the region, and continue to deliver best-in-class service to its distributor partners. This expansion also supports the implementation of a state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System (WMS) across the entire Prime Line network. The WMS will streamline warehouse and production processes, resulting in faster order fulfillment, reduced error rates, and improved overall reliability.

“Our Gaffney location plays a critical role in our national distribution strategy,” said Eric Levin, general manager of Prime Line. “This 100,000 sq. ft. expansion, combined with new technology and increased headcount, is a major step forward in our commitment to service excellence and scalable growth.”

Currently operating two shifts from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, the Gaffney facility also offers convenient customer pick-up service between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET. With the expansion, Prime Line anticipates not only increased operational capacity but also a notable boost to the local economy through job creation.

Prime Line is proud to be recognized as a 5-Star Supplier on ASI’s ESP platform and an A-rated Supplier on SAGE, reflecting the company’s consistent delivery of high-quality products, reliable service, and customer satisfaction.

This expansion further strengthens Prime Line’s footprint in Spartanburg County, one of South Carolina’s fastest-growing logistics and manufacturing hubs, and highlights the company’s long-term investment in the region’s workforce and infrastructure.

For more information about Prime Line and its operations, visit www.primeline.com

Posted: June 1, 2025

Source: S&S Activewear / Prime Line