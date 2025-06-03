BMW Returns To Atlanta Fashion Week With Two Year Partnership Focused On Design, Innovation, And Cultural Impact

ATLANTA, GA — June 3, 2025 — Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) is proud to announce the return of BMW as its Official Automotive Partner through an exclusive two-year agreement with the Atlanta Area BMW Dealers. This partnership is designed to celebrate the intersection of fashion, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking design. The renewed partnership delivers a series of bold, high-touch activations that reflect BMW’s longstanding commitment to the arts and its continued investment in reaching style-conscious audiences in one of America’s fastest-growing cultural capitals.

As ATLFW continues to position Atlanta as a global fashion hub, BMW will lead with premium lifestyle integrations that create unforgettable brand moments for both fashion lovers and automotive enthusiasts.

“BMW is more than an automotive icon—it’s a cultural brand,” said Angela Watts, Founder of Atlanta Fashion Week. “This two-year partnership gives us a powerful opportunity to elevate the ATLFW experience while reinforcing BMW’s role at the forefront of design, innovation, and luxury lifestyle.”

“Atlanta Fashion Week represents the kind of cultural innovation and creative excellence that aligns perfectly with BMW’s global vision,” said Curtis Snyder, Regional Marketing Manager, BMW North America. “Our continued partnership reflects BMW’s deep commitment to design, craftsmanship, and supporting platforms that inspire and engage communities through meaningful experiences.”

2025 Activations

BMW will kick off its partnership with ATLFW by engaging Atlanta’s creative community through a series of elevated, invitation-only experiences designed to celebrate the shared spirit of innovation and style. These curated gatherings will set the tone for a multi-touchpoint brand presence throughout the year.

In the lead-up to ATLFW, BMW will activate its owned channels with a dynamic campaign designed to surprise and delight audiences—offering exclusive access, creative

storytelling, and meaningful ways to engage with both the brand and the fashion community.

At ATLFW 2025, BMW will unveil a premium brand experience that bridges the worlds of design, lifestyle, and mobility. From curated spaces to personalized perks, BMW will reward its most loyal followers while deepening its connection to Atlanta’s cultural tastemakers.

2026 Activations

In 2026, the BMW x ATLFW partnership will take on new dimensions, bringing the energy of fashion and innovation directly into the city. Through a series of dynamic, mobile activations and immersive experiences, BMW will engage Atlanta’s creative community in fresh and unexpected ways—culminating in exclusive moments that celebrate emerging talent, bold design, and cultural expression.

From pop-up surprises to collaborative showcases, the partnership will spotlight the intersection of style, movement, and storytelling—while offering the city’s tastemakers new opportunities to connect with the brand. BMW’s continued presence at Atlanta Fashion Week reflects its commitment to supporting the creative economy and driving forward-thinking partnerships that inspire.

Posted: June 3, 2025

Source: Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW)