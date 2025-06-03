3D NEXT LVL is coming to Manchester, England

MANCHESTER, England — June 03, 2025 — The Association of Suppliers to the British Clothing Industry (ASBCI), the University of Manchester (UoM) and Alvanon Europe are delighted to announce the third edition of 3D NEXT LVL: Elevating Digital Fashion Through Shared Experience, 15th October, University of Manchester, UK. This collaboration follows the huge success of 3D NEXT LVL collaborative events in Germany and the Netherlands in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The 2025 edition of 3D NEXT LVL will give fashion brands and retailers at any stage of their digital journeys, a candid overview of the common topics and challenges experienced when implementing DPC, 3D, AI and other emerging technologies. The lectures, discussions and networking opportunities are designed to be interactive, highlighting best practices and solving problems through shared experience.

3D NEXT LVL UK will open with a tour of the UoM’s pioneering department of materials, where delegates will experience the latest research in digital fashion and textiles. This will be followed by a conference and networking event where digital super-users will share invaluable insights and experience into how current and emerging digital technologies are transforming the way the fashion industry works, across the entire value chain from design concept and sourcing to customer engagement and e-commerce.

“Digital technologies must touch the entire supply chain at scale for it to live up to the expected return on investment (ROI),” explained Ton Wiedenhoff, executive director, Europe at Alvanon. “In order to save time and money, brands must invest in digital technologies that improve efficiencies across all their end-to-end processes from sourcing to sales. AI, DPC and 3D-based solutions, such as digital fabric libraries, digital sizing and sampling technologies, are already helping brands transform their operations.” He concluded: “The heart of the matter is, we must reach critical digital mass across the entire value chain to improve sales and margins while empowering the wider business to stay agile and innovative enough to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the fashion industry. 3D NEXT LVL UK will explore what barriers must be broken down in order to reach this critical mass quickly.”

3D NEXT LVL puts content and learning at the heart of all presentations and open discussions.

Not a commercial event, it will be held in conjunction with the ASBCI Autumn Conference on Thursday, October 16, enabling delegates to benefit from two-days of transformative learning. The 3D NEXT LVL delegate rate is £250 ex VAT. More details on the ASBCI conference will be announced shortly.

3D NEXT LVL has garnered industry interest and recognition for its unconventional ‘no recordings allowed’ approach over the past two years, allowing presenters and guests to openly share their experiences, strategies and technologies. Past 3D NEXT LVL speakers and collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands, have included representatives from top brands and retailers Adidas, BERSHKA/Inditex Group, Etam Lingerie, Eurojersey, Hugo Boss, OTTO Group, Speedo/Pentland Brands, PVH Corp., Scott Sports SA, and hosting universities, the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) and Albstadt-Sigmaringen University, with support from the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Dialog Textil Bekleidung (DTB).

