Reju Announces The Site Selection Of Regeneration Hub One, Its First Industrial Size Textile-To-Textile Recycling Center

PARIS — May 20, 2025 — Reju™, the progressive textile-to-textile regeneration company, today announced that it has selected the Chemelot Industrial Park for its first industrial scale regeneration center. Located in Sittard, Netherlands, Chemelot is a leading European industrial park and innovation hub. This follows the successful opening of Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt in October 2024.

Regeneration Hub One aims at accelerating Reju’s path to build a circular infrastructure for textile waste regeneration at scale. This strategic location will enable Reju to leverage existing infrastructure and industrial synergies to scale its operations efficiently.

The project will be subject to final investment decision by the board of Technip Energies, the parent company of Reju.

The Hub ambitions to regenerate the equivalent of 300 million articles annually that would otherwise end up as textile waste, resulting in a production capacity of 50,000 metric tons of rBHET per year and will then be repolymerized into Reju PET. This output, originating from textile waste, will be transformed into Reju Polyester with 50 percent lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. The Reju Polyester will then be reintroduced into the downstream supply chain, where it will be converted into yarns and fabrics ready for consumer use.

Textile consumption in Europe has grown from 17 kilograms per person in 2019 to 19 kilograms per person in 2022 — enough to fill a large suitcase for every person living in Europe. And as a result, so is textile waste, in the EU Member States in 2022 about 94 million tonnes* of textiles were discarded and likely to be burnt or buried. Through collaboration with upstream partners, Reju will be ensuring textile-to-textile traceability.

“This is a major milestone for Reju. With this announcement of a site for Regeneration Hub One, we are reinforcing our commitment to transforming the textile industry through innovation and collaboration,” said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. “Chemelot is the ideal environment for scaling our technology and integrating into a broader network of industrial power houses which are also focused on circularity. This is where we want to prove that textile-to-textile circularity at scale is achievable.”

Owned by Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology company, Reju utilizes proprietary technology originally developed by IBM Research. By recovering, regenerating, and recirculating textile waste, starting with polyester, Reju is creating a new, scalable circular system reducing the industry’s reliance on virgin materials.

“At Chemelot, we are committed to fostering sustainable innovation and enabling circular solutions across industries,” said Koos van Haasteren, CEO of Chemelot. “Reju’s Regeneration Hub One aligns with our mission to drive the transition toward a circular economy. By integrating their advanced textile recycling technology within our industrial ecosystem, we can help accelerate the reduction of textile waste and set new benchmarks for sustainability in the materials sector.”

Thanks to the efforts of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth, the recycling center is to be located on the Chemelot Industrial Park in the Netherlands. Minister Sophie Hermans (Climate Policy and Green Growth) said: ‘With Reju’s decision to locate its innovative recycling plant at Chemelot, the Netherlands is achieving a first: the country’s first large-scale recycling facility where discarded textiles are turned into raw material for new and even better textiles. This is the kind of new industry we are aiming for – sustainable, circular and future-orientated. It contributes to green growth and strengthens our position in circular chemistry. Despite the challenges in the sector, the Netherlands remains attractive for green industrial investments. With this new plant, we are actively building the industry of tomorrow, and I am proud that Reju has chosen the Netherlands.’

Since its launch, Reju:

Opened the first Regeneration Hub in Frankfurt

Partnered with Goodwill and Waste Management in the US that will advance textile recycling in North America

Announced a partnership with Nouvelles Fibres Textiles to automatically sort clothing and disruptors (zippers, buttons etc)

Announced a partnership with Cibutex in Europe establishing an ecosystem among their member companies

Announced a partnership with Rematrix in Europe securing sustainable textile supply

For more information visit reju.com

*European Environment Agency briefing on Circularity of the EU textiles value chain in numbers

Posted: May 20, 2025

Source: Reju