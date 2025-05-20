Archroma reimagines iconic denim for a cleaner future.

PRATTELN, Switzerland — May 19, 2025 — Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals, is set to showcase key innovations in denim color and processing to the global denim community at Denim Première Vision Milan on May 21 and 22 and Denimsandjeans Vietnam on June 25 and 26.

Denim has remained a staple in both mainstream and high-end fashion, but traditional manufacturing methods are under increasing scrutiny for their intensive use of water, energy and chemicals.

“With a broad portfolio of textile dyes and chemicals backed by decades of advanced research, Archroma is rewriting the rules for those who love denim. From timeless indigo to trend-driven finishes, we are evolving denim with processing solutions that preserve the fabric’s iconic appeal while minimizing its impact,” Dhirendra Gautam, vice president, Global Marketing and Strategy, Archroma, said.

Archroma will demonstrate an array of denim innovations at Denim Première Vision Milan and Denimsandjeans Vietnam, headed by DENIM HALO — a unique pretreatment and dyeing process developed to empower mills to produce highly sought-after distressed denim looks with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

DENIM HALO combines DIRSOL® RD p, a new product for a special/specific yarn pretreatment, with Archroma’s indigo, sulfur or biosynthetic dyes to produce laser-friendly denim with outstanding contrast on intense black and indigo shades — without modifying standard dye recipes or set up. Additionally, the solution reduces yarn shrinkage and improves garment tensile strength, while also saving water and energy, avoiding the use of potassium permanganate, and reducing the need for caustic soda in sulfur dyeing.

Archroma will also be showcasing a brand-new capsule collection at the shows. The collection will present Black Denim that utilizes Archroma’s DENIM HALO and DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK and made with premium fabric from Kipas Denim and finished using Jeanologia’ s innovative washing technology. The result is a refined, modern take on black denim — combining elevated design with responsible production practices.

With DENIM HALO, trade show visitors will explore breakthrough dyestuffs such as DIRESUL EVOLUTION BLACK, DENISOL® PURE INDIGO 30 and EarthColors®.

DIRESUL ® EVOLUTION BLACK is Archroma’s cleanest sulfur black dyestuff. Manufactured using fewer resources, it has an overall impact reduction of 57% during dye synthesis compared to standard Sulfur Black 1 liquid.*

DENISOL ® PURE INDIGO 30 LIQ is an aniline-free** pre-reduced indigo that creates authentic denim colors with the same performance and efficiency as conventional indigo dye, but in a way that can reduce the risk of pollution. Furthermore, it is produced in an aniline-free** process to help enable cleaner denim production.

is an aniline-free** pre-reduced indigo that creates authentic denim colors with the same performance and efficiency as conventional indigo dye, but in a way that can reduce the risk of pollution. Furthermore, it is produced in an aniline-free** process to help enable cleaner denim production. EarthColors® is a patented Archroma technology that creates high-performance biowaste-based dyes from non-edible food and agricultural waste, leaving the edible part available for consumption. EarthColors® dyes help reduce the industry’s overall impact on the water footprint. Since they upcycle waste from other industries, they also help contribute to a circular economy.

Meet Archroma denim experts at Denim Première Vision Milan 2025

Held twice a year, Denim Première Vision is a celebration of denim trends, markets and culture. The May 2025 event will present the latest innovations and Autumn-Winter 2026-2027 collections from leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Visit Archroma at Booth A25 at Superstudio Più, Milan, Italy from May 21 to 22, 2025.

Meet Archroma denim experts at Denimsandjeans Vietnam 2025

Now in its seventh year, Denimsandjeans Vietnam attracts large denim producers from Vietnam and other leading textile manufacturing hubs. The show is organized by Denimsandjeans.com, a website dedicated to the global denim industry since 2007.

Visit Archroma at Booth 06 at Riverside Palace, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from June 25 to 26, 2025.

* Ecotarrae lifecycle analysis

** Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods

® Trademarks of Archroma registered in many countries.

