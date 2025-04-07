Hyosung To Sponsor Functional Fabric Fair Day Zero Sustainability Workshop

SEOUL, South Korea — April 7, 2025 — Hyosung, a leading sustainable textile solutions supplier and world’s largest manufacturer of spandex by market share, announces that it will be the primary sponsor of Functional Fabric Fair’s new Day Zero (0) Workshop taking place in Portland, OR April 14, 2025 – one day before the spring trade fair opens.

Hyosung will join experts, manufacturers, and brand representatives to discuss sustainable and innovative textile solutions, while also providing valuable insights through its exhibition booth featuring a wide range of sustainable textiles.

“The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop is where the supply chain comes together to drive sustainability forward,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung Global Sustainability Director – Textiles. “We’re honored to continue our support of the Functional Fabric Fair team and thrilled to kick off the nation’s premier performance textile trade show with a focus on meaningful change.”

At Functional Fabric Fair – innovation for a better tomorrow

With a focus on providing a complete range of textile solutions catered to the active sportswear and bodywear markets, Hyosung will showcase its diverse portfolio of its branded CREORA® functional, and regen™ sustainable Spandex, Nylon and Polyester materials on April 15-16 at its booth# 1608.

From Nature to Performance Fiber

Creating a more powerful, traceable sustainable story, Hyosung has expanded its regen BIO Spandex offering to include various options for the yarn to be made with a higher content of renewable resources to include new regen BIO + and regen BIO Max. Hyosung was the first company to commercially introduce USDA and SGS-certified regen Bio-Based Spandex made with 30% renewable resources at scale in 2022, which has been successfully adopted by leading global brands such as Pangaia, Icebreaker, Silver Sea Apparel, Van Harvey, and more.

Reuse. Recycle. Regen.

To meet consumer desire for sustainable apparel that offers comfort with performance benefits, Hyosung has uniquely added multi-function properties in the manufacture of its certified 100% recycled Spandex, Nylon and Polyester fibers that include performance benefits such as cooling, warming, anti-odor, and that also offer a natural touch. Hyosung will also present the latest innovations with its GRS-certified, 100% post-consumer recycled regen Ocean Nylon made from discarded fishing nets.

Additionally, Hyosung is introducing textile-to-textile recycled polyester made from end-of-life textiles, further advancing its efforts to create a circular textile ecosystem.

Engineered functional textiles

Continuously innovating, Hyosung anticipates what consumers expect from their performance apparel. Performance Days highlights include:

CREORA Color+ Spandex overcomes the difficulty of dyeing regular Spandex blended with nylon and natural fibers preventing dreaded grin-through.

overcomes the difficulty of dyeing regular Spandex blended with nylon and natural fibers preventing dreaded grin-through. CREORA EasyFlex Spandex provides a luxurious soft feel, maintains a long-lasting comfortable fit, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types.

provides a luxurious soft feel, maintains a long-lasting comfortable fit, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types. CREORA Coolwave Nylon delivers long-lasting cooling and approximately 1.5 times faster moisture absorption compared to conventional nylon.

delivers long-lasting cooling and approximately 1.5 times faster moisture absorption compared to conventional nylon. CREORA Conadu Polyester is a mechanical stretch fiber that provides a cotton-like texture with excellent elasticity and recovery.

To support product developers and designers in creating garments aligned with their product development needs, Hyosung will showcase an extensive selection of fabrics and concept garments crafted with its innovative yarns, all designed by its Fashion Design Center team and featured prominently at its booth.

Posted: April 7, 2025

Source: Hyosung