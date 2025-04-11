Hohenstein Supports Global Textile Scheme Initiative For Structured Data Exchange

BOENNIGHEIM, Germany — April 9, 2025 — Global testing and research laboratory Hohenstein has acquired shares in Global Textile Scheme GmbH (GTS). The GTS initiative aims to create an international standard for handling structured product data in the textile and apparel industry. Hohenstein will support GTS in harmonizing and automating data exchange along the supply chain.

As an internationally recognized knowledge partner, Hohenstein is expanding its expertise in data standardization and transparency in the textile sector. “The demand for reliable, structured and machine-readable data along the textile value chain is rising rapidly,” explains Dr. Stefan Droste, CEO of Hohenstein. “We want to support our customers and are committed to close collaboration with GTS.”

Additionally, Hohenstein will leverage its global network to promote the adoption of the GTS standard worldwide. The goal is to facilitate access to standardized data structures for companies—a key requirement for recycling, circularity and more sustainable production. These topics are also increasingly important for new regulatory requirements, such as the Digital Product Passport.

“The Global Textile Scheme Initiative offers a pragmatic solution for efficiently managing complex data without an excessive increase of manual processes,” emphasizes Dr. Stefan Droste. “Data is becoming the backbone of the circular economy, and we are excited to actively shape this development with GTS.”

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: Hohenstein — Hohenstein Institute America, Inc.