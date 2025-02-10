TotalEnergies And Mayer & Cie. Co-Brand The Tixo Stainless Knitting Machine Oil Range

PARIS — February 10, 2025 — Under a new partnership agreement between TotalEnergies Lubrifiants and Mayer & Cie. signed, the Tixo Stainless co-branded product range will be sold by Mayer & Cie.’s expert distributors worldwide to their customers.

Signed on February 6, 2025, this new agreement allows the two leaders to join forces to combine TotalEnergies’ Tixo Stainless oils, one of the highest-performance knitting machine lubricants, with one of the best knitting machines available on the market.

TotalEnergies Lubrifiants is one of the world’s leading suppliers of oils for knitting machines. Its range of Tixo products, specially designed to meet the requirements of knitting machines and approved by key manufacturers, is one of the best oils available on the market for lubricating needles, needle beds, sinkers and knitting cams on knitting machines. They are also compatible with all types of yarn. Tixo knitting oils have been developed to offer the best washability at low, medium and high wash temperatures, without compromising mechanical performance. This ensures adequate lubrication of machine components, guaranteeing machine reliability and the quality of the knitted fabrics produced.

Mayer & Cie., a German company founded in 1905, is a long-established, premium manufacturer and supplier of large-diameter circular knitting machines. As a trailblazer in the sector, setting standards while developing new processes and approaches, the company is further distinguished by its strong expertise and market knowledge. Benjamin MAYER, Managing Partner Mayer & Cie. said: “We are excited to offer our circular knitting machine customers a premium-quality machine and needle oil, adding yet another element to ensure exceptional performance.”

Founded on shared values and a common passion for innovation, this agreement reflects both partners’ commitment to meeting their customers’ specific needs with highly advanced, high-performance solutions. The partnership also embodies TotalEnergies Lubrifiants’ expertise in knitting machines lubrication as several world’s key knitting machine manufacturers place their trust in the Tixo range, which Mayer & Cie. has just joined. For Rainer KEIEMBURG, Vice President for Industrial Lubricants at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants, “It is an honor to welcome Mayer & Cie. as one of our key partners. Combining their circular knitting machines with our lubricants was an obvious choice for me, and I am delighted to collaborate together to fully satisfy their customers.”

Posted: February 10, 2025

Source: Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG