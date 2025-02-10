Patagonia Revolutionizes Sustainable Color Management With DeSL

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA. — February 10, 2025 — Patagonia has been successfully utilizing Discover e-Solutions (DeSL) Color Lifecycle Management (CLM) software technology to streamline and automate its color management processes. DeSL is a market leader in digital transformation and sustainability solutions including integrated end-to-end PLM software for the fashion, apparel, textile, footwear, and retail sectors.

DeSL is proud to highlight Patagonia’s success with its CLM solution, which has enhanced operational efficiency, sustainability practices, and communication between the brand and its suppliers. This implementation reflects Patagonia’s commitment to the constant development of its products and industry leading efforts towards protecting the environment.

“With DeSL’s CLM solution, we’ve seen significant improvements in our color management workflow,” says Matt Swartz, Sr. Color & Surface Design Manager at Patagonia. “The software enables us to automate portions of our color evaluation process for lab dips, track production yardage using spectral data, and manage both spectro readable and non-spectro readable submits. In addition, DeSL’s web portal functions as a centralized platform to streamline collaboration with two-way communication and documentation database between us and our suppliers.”

DeSL looks forward to the continuous long-term partnership with Patagonia and is committed to supporting the brand’s ongoing sustainability and technology improvements. To learn more, visit DeSL or request a demo with a DeSL representative.

Posted: February 10, 2025

Source: DeSL