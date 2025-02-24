Feetures, America’s #1 Running Sock Brand, Steps Into Apparel With Performance Tees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — February 24, 2025 — Feetures, America’s #1 running sock brand, is bringing its signature innovation and quality to apparel with the debut of its new Performance Tee line. Designed with decades of performance expertise, the Stride Flex Performance Tee is built to be your go-to tee. It’s tailored to move with you, helping you go the distance without getting in your way.

Featuring ultra-soft moisture-wicking fibers, breathable mesh, and anti-odor properties, this tee is engineered to be your go-to so you can take on the day in confidence. The Feetures Stride Flex Performance Tees are versatile for both physical activity and everyday wear, with superior fit and feel, and high-quality fabric. Available in men’s and women’s styles and a variety of colors, the tees are so lightweight and comfortable, you may need to double-check you are wearing the shirt!

As a family-owned business, Feetures believes people are meant to move and creates products to help them perform their best. The Stride Flex Performance Tee is the next step in that mission, delivering unbeatable comfort and quality for athletes of all types.

“We’ve been adjacent to the performance apparel category for decades now and have built a brand based on quality and design principles that uniquely position us to be disruptive in the space,” said Joe Gaither, chief marketing officer of Feetures. “This is a big moment: the launch of our first non-sock product. We hope to gain more space not only in the wardrobe but in the hearts and minds of our consumers. We’ve designed a product that we’re certain will fit the modern need for versatility, performance, and style. The feedback so far has been the same kind of love we get about our socks.”

“We wanted to deliver the same unmatched fit and feel our customers have come to love in Feetures performance socks,” said Song Nguyen, Feetures’ VP of Product Design. “We’re delighted to bring this to life with the Stride Flex Performance Tee, which includes all the foundational features, like minimal seams and our uncompromising approach to fit, ensuring the comfort and performance people expect from Feetures. We can’t wait for our customers to experience it and feel the difference.”

Posted: February 24, 2025

