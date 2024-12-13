KARL MAYER: High-Performance Warp Knitting Machines For Heimtextil

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — December 13, 2024 — Heimtextil will take place in Frankfurt am Main from January 14 to 17, 2025, and KARL MAYER is taking advantage of the proximity of its headquarters to the Main metropolis to invite its customers visiting the trade fair to a machine presentation in Obertshausen.

The focus of the product show will be on tricot machines, which are among the most successful in the product portfolio of the world market leader and cover a wide range of applications.

“Our tricot machines offer our customers a wide range of opportunities to increase sales in their traditional markets and develop new business areas. We look forward to presenting these to our visitors at Heimtextil 2025,” says Mark Smith Deputy Vice President Sales of the Business Unit Warp Knitting at KARL MAYER.

A highly efficient Raschel machine for the production of sacks will also be on show at KARL MAYER.

Bestsellers from the tricot machine portfolio and an efficient special raschel machine

An HKS 3-M with a working width of 210″ and in a gauge of E 28 will be on show producing a trendy upholstery cord article. In addition to upholstery fabrics and velour, the all-rounder also produces textiles for automotive interiors, sportswear and outerwear, mosquito nets, shoe fabrics, coating carriers, terry toweling, cleaning textiles and cuddly blankets, each with a uniquely high output.

A TM 4 EL, also with a 210″ working width and in E 28, completes the range of efficient machines on display. The model is perfect for the production of price-sensitive articles. It has been equipped with KARL MAYER’s proven CFRP technology and thus offers 30% more speed than its predecessor. A stylish seersucker fabric for clothing will be produced on the TM 4 EL in Obertshausen.

An HKS 2-SE PLUS, 130″, in E 40, will also be demonstrating its skills in the production of special elastic warp knitted fabrics for swimwear, sportswear and lingerie.

Thanks to a modified knitting motion, the machine can incorporate the elastic material as a twill lapping and thus produce fabrics with exceptional performance. The new twill fabrics are extremely strong and resistant to elastic deformation. They are supple against the skin, drape well and dry quickly. The HKS 2-SE PLUS also produces the proven HKS 2-SE items.

Another successful product from the warp knitting department is sacks, for example for packaging potatoes. The robust net articles can be produced on the proven RDS 11-EL with maximum efficiency and almost ready-to-use, as will be demonstrated in Obertshausen. At a speed of 700 rpm, the simultaneous production of six fabric sheets and 100 % efficiency, 870 bags/h measuring 69 cm x 58 cm can be produced depending on the selected stitch densities and dimensions. These can be designed extremely flexibly. Variable sack lengths and lappings are possible thanks to the EL pattern drive.

The production process takes place online, from the production of the tapes on a film cutting and stretching unit to processing on the Raschel machine.

An exhibition of novel textile innovations for a wide range of applications and the latest digital product and care solutions will complement the machine presentation.

So it’s worth making a detour from Heimtextil to KARL MAYER in Obertshausen! The development center with the machine presentation will be open from January 14 to 17 from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm. Interested parties are requested to register for their personal time slot with their respective sales manager.

Posted: December 13, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER