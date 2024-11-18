KOLAB Collection Launches NFC (Near Field Communication) -Tagged Sustainable Clothing Line

NEW YORK — October 22, 2024 — KOLAB Collection, a global clothing brand dedicated to sustainable clothing, will launch its NFC-tagged clothing line today with its Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Designed to be passed down, KOLAB Collection is one of the first clothing companies to use NFC (Near Field Communication) tagging technology on a wide scale and day-to-day basis by using NFC tags to aid in authentication, inventory management, resale management, and traceability. This ensures that its outerwear can be easily handed down to the next wearer.

The Fall/Winter collection focuses on minimalism, with clean silhouettes and a palette of neutral blues, greens and khakis inspired by the colors of New England, as well as urban and natural settings. The Fall/Winter collection will feature new designs for signature items like the Mixed Fabric Chore Jacket, Waterproof Tech Jacket, Padded Parka and other clothing. The collection includes features like hidden pockets, ventilation systems, and adjustable elements to optimize functionality without compromising style.

Paul Ng, Founder of KOLAB Collection, shares, “After years of development, my team and I are excited to introduce the KOLAB Collection to the world. Our sustainable fashion line reflects the values that we believe in—functionality, style, and durability. We are confident in the exceptional quality of our pieces, from YKK zippers to stitching techniques that ensure a flawless fit, giving our pieces the longevity to be passed down rather than discarded. To make this process seamless, we are one of the first clothing companies to utilize NFC tagging technology on a wide scale to ensure that wearers can always trace the provenance of each item.”

Posted: November 18, 2024

Source: KOLAB