Active Apparel Group Secures B Corp Certification, Achieves Major ESG Milestone

CULVER CITY, Calif. — November 12, 2024 — Active Apparel Group (AAG), manufacturer of performance apparel for the leisure/lifestyle and active market, has attained B Corp Certification, solidifying their role as one of a select few pioneers in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices for their industry, customers, and partners.

AAG achieved a score of 84.9 points on the rigorous B Impact Assessment (BIA), exceeding the 80-point threshold required for B Corp certification. This demonstrates Active Apparel Group’s dedication to workers, customers, community, and the environment, all part of the brand’s dedication to using business as a force for good.

The strongest areas represented in this score were Governance (17.6 pts), Workers (24.9 pts) and Customers (4.1 pts), which are significantly higher vs country, sector, and size benchmarks for similar B Corp certified companies.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a B Corp, which is a natural extension of our commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable business,” says Active Apparel Group CEO Henry Jones. “It sets us apart as a premium service provider and manufacturer in the global marketplace, assuring all stakeholders of our compliance with global best-practice standards. These standards also encourage continuous sustainable innovation, drive valuable operational efficiencies, and enhance our ability to attract and retain top talent.”

A highlight of Active Apparel Group’s certification was the achievement of hard-to-earn Impact Business Model (IBM) points for their practices in Toxin Reduction / Remediation. This recognition highlights AAG’s deep commitment to reducing harmful chemicals in their production processes through the use of 100% OEKO-TEX certified inks and responsible chemical management practices.

AAG already pays all workers a living wage. In 2023, an audit by third-party Bureau Veritas of AAG’s factory in China, Ningbo Longson Garments Co. Ltd (Longson), confirmed a 100% pass rate. Employees received wages exceeding the calculated living wage, 29% above the local minimum wage and 140% greater than the poverty line in Ningbo. Remuneration at this level remains a rarity in the manufacturing industry in China.

AAG has also committed to a structured approach in reducing its environmental impact across its global operations through an Environmental Management System (EMS). The EMS, built using the ISO14001 Standard Framework, incorporates key environmental policy commitments and has set targets and strategies to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations across China, Australia and the USA.

B Corp certification places AAG’s environmental, social, and governance practices in the company of a select few manufacturers in the performance apparel manufacturing industry, giving all AAG customers the confidence that they are partnering with a global leader in this space.

Posted: November 12, 2024

Source Active Apparel Group