ARMALITH® Secures The Authenticity Of Its Products With Blockchain Passports

PARIS — October 29, 2024 — Armalith® deploys an innovative solution to authenticate and trace products made from its ultra-resistant fabric. In partnership with Trust-Place and Avery Dennison, this initiative strengthens trust between Armalith®, end-user brands and their consumers through digital certificates of authenticity.

Armalith® is a revolutionary fabric that combines aerospace-grade UHMWPE fibers with cotton, creating a denim fabric of unrivalled strength while preserving comfort and aesthetics. Used in demanding sectors such as motorcycle and outdoor gear, Armalith® innovates by offering complete traceability and transparency via digital passports.

Thanks to Trust-Place, experts in post-purchase traceability, each Armalith® product will be equipped with a digital passport guaranteeing fabric authenticity, product performance and production information, accessible via a simple QR Code.

Pierre-Henry Servajean, founder of Armalith®, comments: “These digital labels provide unprecedented transparency. They guarantee the authenticity of Armalith® products, display the performance levels of each reference, such as resistance to a 90 km/h drop, and offer consumers a secure and enriched experience.”

Gaelle Delore, CEO of Trust-Place, adds: “We are delighted with this partnership with Armalith® and Avery Dennison, which enables us to extend the scope of our platform by directly authenticating critical and innovative materials and components such as Armalith®. This opens up even more possibilities, as digital passports go far beyond authentication: they enable brands to collect unprecedented data on post-purchase usage, strengthening customer relationships and paving the way for personalized services and experiences.”

Avery Dennison, a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, will supply the serialized QR codes embedded in the garments via advanced electronic jacquard weaving technology.

“Our collaboration with Armalith and Trust-Place aims to provide brands and consumers with traceability solutions that build trust and combat counterfeiting,” says Alain Sévaux, Director of RFID Business Development at Avery Dennison.

This partnership marks a step towards a more responsible and transparent textile industry, where trust and innovation come together to enhance the user experience.

Posted: October 29, 2024

Source: Armalith®